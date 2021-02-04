Cascade Lakes Brewing Releases Midnight Drift Barrel-Aged Barley Wine

BEND and REDMOND, Ore. — Cascade Lakes Brewing Company is releasing our first ever packaged barrel aged beer, Midnight Drift!

This was the second beer aged in bourbon barrels from Oregon Spirit Distillery. The beer showcases our Brewmaster, Ryan Schmiege’s, wide depth of knowledge and experience of barrel aging from his days at Deschutes Brewing.

Put on some slippers, light the fire and drift into this barrel aged barley wine. The color is enveloping; a smoldering, uncontaminated Baltic amber hue enhanced only by the glow of flames licking at logs. Biscuits, honey-roasted nuts and a touch of caramel embrace the tender kiss of oak and graceful impact of a bourbon embrace.