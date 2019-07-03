Cascade Brewing to Release Ocean Views Coastal Gose

PORTLAND, Ore. – On Saturday, July 6, Cascade Brewing will release two beach-themed beers: Ocean Views Hazy Pale Ale, the brewery’s very first beer produced in 16 oz. cans; and Coastal Gose, a partnership with the Surfrider Foundation that will be available on draft and in 500ml bottles. Both beers will be available in Cascade’s two Portland pubs, while Coastal Gose will also be distributed nationwide.

Ocean Views offers a first-class ticket to a tropical place — metaphorically speaking. El Dorado, Cascade and Ekuanot hops create this tropical hazy pale with notes of pineapple and citrus (5% ABV). Coastal Gose is an interpretation of the historic Gose beer featuring sour wheat ales aged in oak barrels with ground coriander seed and sea salt harvested from Oregon’s coastal waters (7.3% ABV).

“Few places embody the wild spirit of the Pacific Northwest like the Oregon Coast,” said Kevin Martin, Cascade Brewing director of brewery operations. “To help protect this venerated landscape, we partnered with the Portland Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and created Coastal Gose. We’re committed to donating a portion of the profits from each bottle of Coastal Gose sold to help the Surfrider Foundation protect and preserve the world’s oceans, waves and beaches––one beer at a time.”

For more information, visit CascadeBrewing.com.

About Cascade Brewing

Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and is the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s sour ales are brewed and blended in Portland, Oregon; the company also has two taprooms in Portland, the Cascade Brewing Barrel House in Southeast, and the Lodge at Cascade Brewing in Southwest.