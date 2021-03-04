Cascade Brewing to Release Kriek 2020 and Blue Verbena

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cascade Brewing has announced the upcoming releases of Kriek 2020 and Blue Verbena starting Friday, March 5th.

Kriek, a Cascade Brewing flagship, is a blend of sour red and blond ales aged in red wine barrels for up to two years with fresh, Oregon-grown Bing and Montmorency cherries. As one of our earliest and most recognized beers, Kriek has been a fundamental part of our Northwest sour portfolio since 2007 and continues to represent the soul of our craft at Cascade Brewing. Kriek will be available in draft kegs and in corked and caged 500ml bottles.

Blue Verbena features a sour golden ale aged in oak foudres for up to 10 months then infused with Northwest grown blueberries and lemon verbena. This fruit and citrus forward ale is the latest addition to Cascade Brewing’s 12 oz can program designed for more approachable and sessionable oak aged sours. Blue Verbena will be available in draft kegs and in 12 oz cans.

Both Kriek and Blue Verbena will be available locally at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont Street, The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, and online at CascadeBrewing.shop for local pickup only. It will be made available through the brewery’s distribution network beginning March 8th.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing is a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, innovating the Northwest Sour Ale in 2006. The brewery’s portfolio of distinctive sour ales features fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with complex flavors and aromas derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the aging barrels. An emphasis on year-to-year variation captures the unique subtleties of each year’s fruit growing season, leading sour beer connoisseurs around the world to seek out Cascade’s Northwest Sour Ales. The brewery also brews a broad range of non-sour styles with the same level of quality and creativity that has become synonymous with the Cascade Brewing brand. CascadeBrewing.com | @CascadeBrewing