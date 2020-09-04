Cascade Brewing Releases Framboise Northwest Sour Ale

PORTLAND, Ore.– Cascade Brewing has announced the upcoming release of Framboise Northwest 2019, a brand-new Northwest Sour Ale project. Framboise Northwest will be available in draft kegs and in 500ml champagne bottles with a cork and wire hood starting Friday, Sept. 4.

A Northwest-style interpretation of the traditional raspberry ales of the old world, Framboise Northwest is blend of sour blond ales aged in oak wine barrels for up to two years with locally grown raspberries. Clean, tart and packed with fresh fruit flavor, this ruby red sour beer blend celebrates the bountiful berry farms of the Pacific Northwest. It comes in at 7.9% ABV.

Framboise Northwest will be available locally at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont Street, The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, and online at CascadeBrewing.shop for local pickup only. It will be made available through the brewery’s distribution network beginning Sept. 14.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing is a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, innovating the Northwest Sour Ale in 2006. The brewery’s portfolio of distinctive sour ales features fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with complex flavors and aromas derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the aging barrels. An emphasis on year-to-year variation captures the unique subtleties of each year’s fruit growing season, leading sour beer connoisseurs around the world to seek out Cascade’s Northwest Sour Ales. The brewery also brews a broad range of non-sour styles with the same level of quality and creativity that has become synonymous with the Cascade Brewing brand. CascadeBrewing.com | @CascadeBrewing

For More Information:

