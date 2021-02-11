Cascade Brewing Releases Cosmosaic and Blueberry

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cascade Brewing has announced two new releases coming out today: Cosmosaic, a brand new project, and Blueberry 2020, a longtime favorite.

Cosmosaic features sour blond ale aged in oak barrels for up to 10 months followed by a late addition of Mosaic hops, bringing hoppy harmony to the cosmic complexity of sour beer. The sessionable ale, which comes in at 4.4% ABV, is packaged in 12-ounce cans.

Blueberry features a blend of sour triple and blond ales aged in Pinot Noir barrels for up to two years with fresh blueberries proudly grown in Oregon’s bountiful Willamette Valley. As one of the United States’ top blueberry producers, Oregon is home to some of the best blueberries grown anywhere in the world. Cascade worked directly with local growers to select the finest, most ripe fruit of the season. Blueberry is available in 250ml slim cans, in 500ml glass bottles and in draft kegs. The beer ranges between 7.8% and 8.3% ABV, depending on packaging.

Both products will be distributed through Cascade Brewing’s distribution network and are available now at the brewery’s two Portland pubs: Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing is a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, innovating the Northwest Sour Ale in 2006. The brewery’s portfolio of distinctive sour ales features fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with complex flavors and aromas derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the aging barrels. An emphasis on year-to-year variation captures the unique subtleties of each year’s fruit growing season, leading sour beer connoisseurs around the world to seek out Cascade’s Northwest Sour Ales. The brewery also brews a broad range of non-sour styles with the same level of quality and creativity that has become synonymous with the Cascade Brewing brand.

For more information: https://www.cascadebrewing.com/