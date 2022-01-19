Cascade Brewing Release A Thousand Beers Between and Primordial Noir in Cans

PORTLAND, Oregona – A Thousand Beers Between is a sour blond ale aged in oak wine barrels for up to two years with fresh tangerine zest and Northwest-grown red raspberries. Tangerine, Tangerine, living concoction from a dream, raspberry love, fruit crisp and clean, and now A Thousand Beers Between! A Thousand Beers Between is 5.5% ABV and will be available in limited draft kegs and 12 oz cans.

Primordial Noir will now be available in 250 ml cans. Primordial Noir is a blend of imperial red ales aged in bourbon and wine barrels for up to two years with Northwest-grown Bing cherries and spices. A concentrated precursor to our Sang Noir project, Primordial Noir features a more robust bourbon and cherry aroma with notes of roast malt, molasses and baking spices. This project was previously only available on draft and in 500 ml glass bottles.10.5% ABV

A Thousand Beers Between and Primordial Noir cans will be available today locally at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont Street and online at CascadeBrewing.shop for local pickup only. It will be made available through the brewery’s distribution network beginning January 17th. These cans are meant to be consumed fresh, not aged.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing is a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, innovating the Northwest Sour Ale in 2006. The brewery’s portfolio of distinctive sour ales features fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with complex flavors and aromas derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the aging barrels. An emphasis on year-to-year variation captures the unique subtleties of each year’s fruit growing season, leading sour beer connoisseurs around the world to seek out Cascade’s Northwest Sour Ales. The brewery also brews a broad range of non-sour styles with the same level of quality and creativity that has become synonymous with the Cascade Brewing brand.

For More Information:

https://cascadebrewing.com