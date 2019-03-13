Cascade Brewing Announces 2 March Bottle and Draft Releases

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing has announced two bottle and draft releases in March: Brunch Line on March 8, and Tropical Embers on March 15. Both projects will be available in 500ml bottles and on draft at Cascade’s two Portland pubs and through distribution.

In Portland, brunch lines are as much an institution as brunch itself, so Cascade made a beer dedicated to the rain-soaked hordes of brunch-goers who patiently stand in line for their weekend fare. Inspired by the mimosa cocktail, Brunch Line features sour wheat and blond ales aged in white wine barrels for up to two years with Willamette Valley-grown Chardonnay grapes, then infused with fresh orange zest.

Tropical Embers is a limited release blend made in partnership with Beachwood Blendery and features sour wheat ale brewed with smoked malt—a tribute to Beachwood’s reputation for renowned BBQ—then aged in oak barrels for up to 18 months with additions of whole pineapple and mango. This limited collaboration project offers a unique combination of wood smoke aroma and tropical fruit flavor.

Both products are tier one offerings; Cascade’s bottles have distinct label styles for each of the three Cascade Brewing pricing tiers, with each label within the tier utilizing distinctive colors to clearly differentiate each beer. The tiers differ by the style of beer used in the product, the type ingredients contained within, the time aged in the barrels and types of barrels used.

About Cascade Brewing

Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s sour ales are brewed and blended in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit CascadeBrewing.com and join the brewery on social media @CascadeBrewing. Cheers to the sours; enjoy in a profoundly wise manner.