Carolina Bauernhaus Brewery & Winery Announces 2nd Location

ANDERSON, S.C. — CBRE has arranged a lease for Carolina Bauernhaus Brewery & Winery at Poe West, a 60,000 sq.-ft. mixed-use development in the heart of The Village of West Greenville. The award winning brewery and winery’s second South Carolina location is set to open in fall of 2019, where it will feature over 3,000 sq. ft. of covered outdoor space for a beer garden and entertainment area. Carolina Bauernhaus creates uniquely handcrafted ales, ciders and meads utilizing locally sourced yeast, hops, fruits and grains, and operates its first location in Anderson, South Carolina. They have won several distinguished awards, the most notable being their Source Series Opuntia, which won a prestigious brewing honor by taking home the Gold Medal in the Experimental Beer Category at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival.

CBRE’s Blaine Hart and Tommy Molin are spearheading leasing efforts at Poe West and represented the landlord and developer, The Furman Co., in the lease transaction.

“We are excited to bring something new to the Greenville craft community and expand on our current culture of wild regional ales, by integrating those into a European-inspired brewpub full of classic historic ales and lagers,” said Keston Helfrich, co-founder and head of brewing operations at Carolina Bauernhaus.

The Poe West development is breaking ground in February of 2019 and is anchored by Greenville Technical College Center for Culinary and Hospitality Innovation (CHI), as announced in January 2019. Poe West is designed to be a community of business and creative, energetic thinking. It is planting the seeds of community while growing opportunities from the roots of thousands of stories.

“Carolina Bauernhaus is the entertainment / beverage anchor that we’ve envisioned leading the leasing efforts with. They are a household name under smart, entrepreneurial ownership and most importantly, produce quality products for all palates. This particular space has screamed at us for a brewery and outdoor space of this caliber since we kicked off this project,” said Mr. Hart, first vice president at CBRE.

“We love these guys. Carolina Bauernhaus beers are found at many of the other breweries and taprooms in the upstate. Keston, David, and Brad are so talented. These guys’ background in art, engineering and agriculture spurs on fun and creative ways of brewing beer, cider and mead. Their Anderson brewery has a great atmosphere and we wanted a similar vibe in our project,” said Steve Navarro, CEO at The Furman Co.