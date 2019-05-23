Captain Lawrence Brewing Collaborates with Carvel Ice Cream on Fudgie the Beer Stout

NEW YORK — This Father’s Day, Carvel Ice Cream – the New York born and bred, inventor of soft serve ice cream – is celebrating Dad by transforming its iconic mascot Fudgie the Whale into two separate products. For the first time ever, Carvel is offering free, limited edition Fudgie the Whale hats in-shoppe on Father’s Day with the purchase of a Fudgie the Whale cake while supplies last, along with a re-release of the fan-favorite Fudgie the Beer in collaboration with Captain Lawrence Brewing.

Originally developed as a Father’s Day dessert touting the message “For a Whale of a Dad” in 1977, Carvel’s Fudgie the Whale has become a renowned and beloved symbol for celebrations showcased across pop culture for decades. And so, in honor of Carvel’s 85th birthday this year and to celebrate Father’s Day, the iconic ice cream franchise is offering Dad the opportunity to eat, drink and wear his Fudgie the Whale Cake, too.

Carvel fans can purchase a Fudgie the Whale cake at any full-service shoppe nationwide on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, and get a free limited-edition Fudgie the Whale hat while supplies last.

To complement this offer and jumping off the success of last year’s Father’s Day promotion, Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewing are teaming up to re-release the popular Fudgie the Beer. Brewed with 6-percent ABV and Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies, fudge and ice cream, Fudgie the Beer is the perfect dark, roasty and fudgie Father’s Day treat.

Hitting store shelves the week of June 10, Fudgie the Beer will be available at finer retailers wherever Captain Lawrence is sold across the east coast, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Virginia. Fans can pre-order now for pick-up at Captain Lawrence Brewery through June 4th. Visit FudgietheBeer.com for more information.

Fudgie the Whale Beers:

Date: Pre-orders available now through June 4 with product hitting shelves the week of June 10

Where: Finer retailers across the East Coast wherever Captain Lawrence is sold

Website: https://fudgiethebeer.com/

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE

“When we think Father’s Day here at Carvel, we think about our beloved fathers and our beloved Fudgie the Whale,” said Nicolle Dubose, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Carvel. “For over forty years, our iconic and loveable Fudgie the Whale has been part of celebrations big and small all across the country, for Father’s Day and beyond. And so this year, to celebrate Dad and our 85th birthday, we wanted to give our fans the opportunity to have Fudgie around in more ways than one — a cake, a swaggy hat and a delicious brew!”

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States’ first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently operates over 400 franchised and food service locations. 2019 marks Carvel’s 85th birthday and the brand sees no reason to slow down, or stop celebrating. Centered around a celebratory core and filled with tasty innovation, a sprinkling of nostalgia and topped with fun, Carvel is for everyone: no matter what your age, where you’re from or what you do. Visit www.carvel.com. for more information, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @CarvelIceCream or become a fan at http://facebook.com/CarvelIceCream.

About Captain Lawrence Brewing

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. is located just a short drive north of New York City, in Westchester County, NY, where it is the area’s largest craft brewery, producing over 28,000 barrels of beer annually. Founded in 2006 by Scott Vaccaro, Captain Lawrence brews a wide range of beer styles, producing as many as one hundred brands in a year. Shortly after opening, the brewery began to gain widespread notoriety for their sour and barrel-aged beers, winning their first of eight GABF medals in 2007. Today, in addition to their award winning sour beers, Captain Lawrence is widely known for brewing extremely Fresh IPAs, highly drinkable lagers, and specialty beers like Milkshake IPAs, Pastry Stouts and Smoothie Ales. Learn more at CaptainLawrenceBrewing.com and keep up with the Captain on Instagram @CaptLawrence.

About the Partnership

This is the third time Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewing have launched Fudgie the Beer. First offered in honor of Father’s Day 2018, Fudgie the Beer sold out twice. Earlier this year, Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewing released a Cookie O’Puss Pastry Stout in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, as well as a Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA in honor of Carvel’s 85th Birthday this past May. With the release of each separate product, Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewing work closely to ensure that Carvel’s iconic flavors and ingredients are used in the brewing process to create the crispest, freshest and most delicious beers possible.