Cape May Brewing Company Announces Release of The Grove

Cape May, NJ — Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce the release of their citrus shandy, The Grove, to their lineup of summer core offerings. Available in 12oz cans throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, The Grove was originally conceived as a Tasting Room-only release for the brewery in 2019.

“From the time we released The Grove in the Tasting Room last autumn,” says Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill, “we knew we had a hit on our hands. Not only did our fans go crazy for it, but our team down in Cape May absolutely loved and rallied behind this beer. As we sketched out our release schedule for 2020, focusing on wide-release fruit beers during the summer, we knew that The Grove would have a prominent place in that lineup. With its blast of bright citrus flavors, The Grove is the perfect crushable brew for the summer.”

Brewed with orange, lime, tangerine, and lemon, The Grove is snappy, bright, and ridiculously fresh. Sweet and tart, The Grove has brilliant citrus aromas reminiscent of walking through a citrus grove at harvest.

“The Grove is super refreshing, tart, lightly sweet, with only a delicate beer flavor,” says Cape May Brewing Company Innovation Director Brian Hink. “With a light ABV of 4.5%, The Grove is significantly more balanced than some of our other fruit beers, yet also has a brilliant orangey, grapefruity, tangeriney finish.”

The scaled-up version of The Grove is a fantastic addition to Cape May Brewing Company’s lineup of summer fruit beers.

“Along with Tan Limes, our Mexican lager with lime and sea salt; our cranberry shandy, The Bog; and our orange IPA, Crushin’ It,” says Cape May Brewing Company Director of Sales Bill Zaninelli, “The Grove is a terrific extension to our line of fruit-forward, summer beers. While our rotating IPA series is great for IPA lovers, The Grove is the perfect brew for everyone else.”

Furthermore, says Zaninelli, The Grove will appeal to seltzer aficionados.

“While The Grove is certainly not a seltzer,” he continues, “drinkers who’ve jumped on the seltzer bandwagon will appreciate the near-absence of beer flavor in The Grove. This brew has only a light malt flavor with little hop bitterness while the citrus and sweet shandy flavors are forward in the flavor profile.”

During its original Tasting Room-only release, Cape May Brewing Company also released The Grove in a limited, 12 oz. canned offering.

“Everything about this packaging design communicates the fresh flavors of The Grove,” says Cape May Brewing Company Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “From the overflowing citrus fruits to the colors in the pattern — even the little leaf on the letter O in “Grove” –, the 12oz can lets prospective customers know that they’re in for a barrage of intense citrus fruit flavors.”

Zaninelli enjoys the graphics, as well.

“The packaging for The Grove looks great on the floor next to The Bog, Crushin’ It, and Tan Limes,” he says.

The Grove will be available at retailers throughout New Jersey beginning April 29th, throughout the nine easternmost counties of Pennsylvania beginning May 5th, throughout Delaware in mid-May, and in Cape May Brewing Company’s Tasting Room at 1288 Hornet Road in the Cape May Airport by the end of May.

For more information on Cape May Brewing Company, including their complete lineup of core brands, seasonals, limited-edition, and specialty brews, call (609) 849-9933 or see their website at www.capemaybrewery.com.

About Cape May Brewing Company:

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, they’ve got over 32,000 square feet of space at the Cape May Airport and several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout all of New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. For more information, see Cape May Brewing Company’s website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.