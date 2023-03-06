Cape May Brewing Company Announces Release of New Variety Pack

CAPE MAY, N.J.— Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce their debut craft beer variety 12-pack, which includes four of their flagship brews and a range of styles: Cape May IPA, Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale, Cape May White, and Longliner Lager. From crisp and balanced to juicy and hazy, this featured lineup offers something for everyone.

Created with their consumers in mind, the Cape May Brewing Company Variety Pack provides new and existing drinkers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite beers without having to choose between them.

“We are thrilled about the release of the Cape May Variety Pack,” says Cape May Brewing Company Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “It will give fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorites in one convenient 12-pack, while also giving new consumers the opportunity to try a “Taste of the Cape” by sampling a few of our core products.”

With a focus on core in 2023, a variety pack featuring a selection of the company’s year-round offerings was a natural next step for the brewery.

“Over the last decade, we’ve continued to grow our core brands and we’ve curated a selection of brews that best reflects our portfolio,” says Cape May Brewing Company Director of Sales Josh Havey. “We experienced success in 2022 with the rollout of 12-packs of Cape May IPA, and as we expand our offerings and venture into new markets in Pennsylvania, we believe a Cape May sampler pack is a great way to introduce our year-round beers that we hope will offer something for everyone.”

The four fan-favorites in the variety pack include:

Cape May IPA: The American IPA named for America’s Oldest Seaside Resort, Cape May IPA is loaded with floral and citrus notes, well-balanced with a zesty finish. A West Coast-style IPA brewed in the heart of the East Coast, it’s the beer that’s Crafted on the Cape.

Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale: With the addition of wheat and oats for a medium body and with brilliant aromas of tropical fruits like pineapple, mango, and citrus zest, this lush hop-bomb is Always Ready.

Cape May White: Brewed with orange and lemon peels, coriander, grains of paradise, and Belgian Witbier yeast. Fruity esters up-front with an easy-drinking finish yields a traditional Belgian-Style Wheat Ale brewed in the heart of the East Coast.

Longliner Lager: Soft, crisp, and balanced—Longliner Lager is a beer that will keep you going all year long. Whether you’re toiling away in the brewhouse, hitting land after a long two weeks at sea, or kicking back on your day off, Longliner will be there for you.

The Cape May Variety Pack will be rolling out to retailers throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware beginning February 28. It is also available at the Cape May Brewing Company Brewtique (located at 1250 Hornet Road in the Cape May Airport) now.

About Cape May Brewing Company

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, they’ve got over 32,000 square feet of space at the Cape May Airport and several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout all of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street.

