Cape May Brewing Company Announces Release of Boardwalk-Style Hard Lemonade for Wholesale

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce that their boardwalk-style Hard Lemonade will be distributed in 12-ounce cans in a newly designed can wrap starting this month. Hard Lemonade is Cape May Brewing Company’s second release in the non-beer sector of alcoholic beverages, following the release of their Hard Seltzer Variety Pack last year.

Hard Lemonade is 5.0% ABV, and made with lemon juice, cane sugar, and alcohol for a beverage that is balanced and refreshing.

“For our packaging design, we wanted to do something special to give it a distinct look from the rest of our products while still retaining our fun, creative style,” says Cape May Brewing Company Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “Ultimately, this is a craft hard lemonade brewed with the same care and attention to detail as our other products.”

“The focus on this product was to keep it simple and make traditional lemonade using lemon juice, water, sugar and just add alcohol from there,” says Chief Brewing Officer Brandon Greenwood. “After that, all we had to do is treat this product with care to complement and highlight each of these vibrant flavors.”

Their first run of Hard Lemonade was part of the brewery’s 10th anniversary specialty series highlighting some of the signature flavors of the shore. It debuted over the Fourth of July weekend last year, and sold out in a day, prompting a second release a few weeks later that was also well-received.

Cape May Brewing is eager to give fans of its beverages a new style of brew to enjoy, and fans of their non-beer products even more variety.

Distribution in New Jersey will begin later this month, with distribution throughout eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware to follow shortly thereafter.

About Cape May Brewing Company

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, between their administrative, production, and distribution facilities in Cape May and Egg Harbor Township, they have over 74,000 square feet of space and are still #brewingstrong at the Cape May Airport. They have several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. Bridging the gap between the two is their new seasonal outdoor Brewtanical Garden, which provides guests with an alternative space to enjoy popular CMBC beers, complete with attached restrooms and its own bar and servers.

For More Information:

https://capemaybrewery.com