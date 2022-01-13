Cape Beverage Partners with Workhorse Brewing Company for New Cold IPA Releases

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape Beverage Distributing is pleased to announce a collaboration brew between two of its partners, which hits shelves later this month: New Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Company and Pennsylvania’s Workhorse Brewing Company. Workhorse Brewing Company joined Cape Beverage last year to distribute their projects in the New Jersey market.

“Workhorse has been a great supplier so far. We have been able to establish what success looks like and clearly communicate this to all of our teams. At the end of the day, Workhorse has the ability to be one of our top suppliers for Cape Beverage in NJ,” says Cape Beverage General Manager Justin Vitti.

“We share a number of values, but our biggest similarity would be the Workhorse mantra ‘without quality, there cannot be growth.’ The liquid in the can is fantastic, the artwork on the cans speaks to their brand, and they take pride in making beer right for the consumer to have a great experience,” Vitti shares.

This collaboration sees both Workhorse Brewing Company and Cape Beverage’s main distributed brewery, Cape May Brewing Company, create versions of a Cold IPA.

“Cape Beverage wants to get that great liquid and that experience into the hands of the beer drinkers of New Jersey. Cape May has done a great job in fostering relationships with other organizations to bring commonality in the form of great liquid and a fun product. They leverage their experiences and brand in the beer market to get the most out of these collaborations. The focus is on how the breweries can benefit from each other’s strengths and perspectives: great liquid, fun experiences, and an overall fantastic collaborative product,” says Vitti.

“Both Cape May and Workhorse are breweries dedicated to craft, quality, and innovation, so exploring this new style was the perfect fit,” says Cape May Brewing Company Marketing Director Alicia Grasso.

Workhorse is known for their crisp, clean lagers, and Cape May Brewing Company is best known for its signature beer, the Cape May IPA. Together, they take the best of both practices to create an entirely new way to imbibe.

Combining the ultra-crisp aspects of lager by using Pilsner malt and Lager yeast, and the hop character and higher ABV elements of IPAs, Cape May Brewing Company’s Cut From the Same Cloth is a 7% Cold IPA dry-hopped with Citra, Bru-1, Rakau.

“Overall, the body is light, and it finishes crisp, recreating the experience of drinking a clean lager while enjoying some of the best characteristics that hops have to offer,” says Chief Brewing Officer Brandon Greenwood. “It’s an easy-drinking beer that has a lot of nuance and elements to explore.”

Workhorse’s entry of the same name is a Cold Black IPA brewed with German malt and Lager yeast, creating a richly dark brew with light malt aromas and a layered body.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the amazing team at Cape Beverage over the past five months,” shares Workhorse Brewing Company’s New Jersey Market Manager Bill Miller. “In my eyes, this collaboration is a symbol of trust and commitment, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to introduce the Garden State to a delicious style of beer.”

Beginning Monday, January 24th, Cut From the Same Cloth will be distributed throughout New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania from each respective brewery. Both breweries will release their versions in their tasting rooms starting Friday, January 21st for a limited time.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Managers is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Assistant and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT CAPE MAY BREWING COMPANY

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, between their administrative, production, and distribution facilities in Cape May and Egg Harbor Township, they have over 74,000 square feet of space and are still #brewingstrong at the Cape May Airport. They have several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. Bridging the gap between the two is their new seasonal outdoor Brewtanical Garden, which provides guests with an alternative space to enjoy popular CMBC beers, complete with attached restrooms and its own bar and servers.

ABOUT WORKHORSE BREWING COMPANY

Located in King of Prussia, PA, Workhorse has been churning out top-notch brews since August 2018. Workhorse is known for their core brands: New England IPA, West Coast IPA and Golden Lager; however, they are becoming renowned for their incredible sour ales, one of which landed them a Silver Medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (Prickly Pear Margarita Gose). With a 5,000 square-foot taproom, guests can try all their favorite core and limited seasonal beers with a view right into their brewhouse. If guests can’t make it out to the brewery, they’ll be able to find Workhorse on retailer shelves throughout southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Workhorse strives to create a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all craft beer lovers with each beer made right.

For More Information:

https://www.capemaybrewery.com