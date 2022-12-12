Cape Beverage Partners with Vault Brewing for New Jersey Distribution

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape Beverage Distributing is thrilled to announce the addition of Yardley, Pennsylvania-based Vault Brewing Company to its distribution portfolio. Cape Beverage will begin distributing a number of different brands from Vault Brewing across most New Jersey retailers starting December 1st.

“We are extremely excited to add Vault Brewing and their 10 years of experience to our portfolio at Cape Beverage,” says Cape Beverage Brand Manager Chris Verderame. “Vault produces some of the best beers in the industry!”

Vault Brewing celebrated its 10-year anniversary this past October, and they have long been a staple brewpub in the region, known for not only their brews, but also their food and live entertainment. Their name pays homage to Yardley National Bank, which historically occupied the building the brewpub now resides in. What once was bank vaults of cash now proudly holds space for stainless steel beer tanks, which produce a range of different styles.

“Vault Brewing Company is incredibly excited to be partnering with Cape Beverage,” says Vault Brewing Company Director of Operations Eric Leypoldt. “While we’ve had a presence in Central Jersey for a while now, this new partnership will allow us to expand to the north and south. Our brewery is situated only feet from the Delaware River, so we have tons of customers from New Jersey in our brewpub every week. Having representation throughout the entire state just makes so much sense for us.”

Cape Beverage looks forward to bringing yet another stellar craft beer brand to more New Jersey consumers. The full list of brands to be distributed include:

Teller Pilsner, a 4.9% ABV bold and unfiltered American Pilsner brewed simply with Pilsner malt, Saaz family hops, lager yeast, and local Yardley water for a straightforward and direct brew.

Of Hops and Clouds, a 5.5% ABV New England-style Pale Ale brewed with the all-star combination of Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops with notes of pineapple and clementine up front as well as guava, mango, and lingering apricot.

Five Cees, a 6.4% ABV IPA hopped with Cascade, Centennial, Chinook, Columbus, and Citra with aromas of citrus and tropical fruit as well as notes of tangerine creamsicle and fresh cut grass.

Dead Cat Bounce, an 8.0% ABV Imperial IPA hopped with Citra and Idaho Gem, exhibiting luscious and sweet notes of juicy papaya and orange marmalade with a vivid and crisp piney finish.

Bear Hug, a 6.0% ABV Oatmeal Stout that is silky smooth with subtle nutty and roasted notes combined with semi-sweet baker’s chocolate.

Public Offering, a 6.5% ABV New England IPA hopped with Strata, Sultana, and Mosaic with aromas of tropical fruits and a hint of dankness.

Beginning Thursday, December 1st, these Vault Brewing products will be distributed throughout most counties in New Jersey.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Representatives are constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Representative and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT VAULT

Vault Brewing is best described as a gastro brewpub that provides our own craft beer, local wine and spirits, and wood-fired pizza in a comfortable, relaxed, and visually striking setting. Our ingredients are sourced locally and cooked in a wood-fired brick oven to create our gourmet pizzas and tapas

For More Information:

https://vaultbrewing.com