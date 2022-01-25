Cape Beverage Partners with Big Storm Brewing Company for New Jersey Distribution

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape Beverage Distributing is excited to announce the addition of Florida-based brewery Big Storm to its distribution roster. This partnership will bring Big Storm from the Sunshine State to the Garden State, with Bromosa® Tangerine IPA, Wavemaker® Amber Ale, Tropic Pressure® Golden Ale, and Vodka Soda variety pack seeing distribution throughout New Jersey beginning February 7th, and Sunny Key Lime Wheat Ale coming to New Jersey later this year.

“Big Storm has been in business since 2012 and has a great reputation,” shares Cape Beverage VP of Sales Bill Dillon. “Their unwavering commitment to creating high quality beer and to pushing boundaries in the craft brewery industry felt like a natural fit with our goal of bringing best-in-class brands to New Jersey. Given the fact a lot of people from New Jersey visit Florida, this makes them a great fit.”

Since opening in 2012, Big Storm has expanded its Florida footprint, acquiring Fat Point Brewing and Cape Coral Brewing in 2017 and Bradenton-based Darwin Brewing Co. late last year. It has four taprooms throughout the state, with a new venue opening in Ybor City.

Big Storm is committed to reducing their carbon footprint as well. In partnership with Earthly Labs, Big Storm captures carbon dioxide from the brewing and distilling process to purify and reuse to carbonate and package beer, reducing emissions and creating even better tasting beer.

“We are thrilled to launch statewide with Cape Beverage,” says Big Storm President & Partner LJ Govoni. “While we are very lucky to have outstanding relationships with distributors across the country, this partnership is uniquely special. Cape Beverage has shown they have an almost exclusive understanding of the nuanced differences that makes craft beer special and like us have service in their heart. As our company grows, we always prioritize the business culture of a prospective distributor and feel lucky to have found a team that so perfectly aligns their values with ours.”

Cape Beverage is delighted to welcome another brand to the team with a strong sense of place and an eye for innovation and quality products.

Bromosa® Tangerine IPA is a 7.0% ABV strong punch of tangerine flavor followed by a dry and hoppy finish that makes it approachable for both IPA and non-IPA fans.

Wavemaker® Amber Ale is Big Storm’s very first brew. At 4.9% ABV, it is malt-centric with minimal hop bitterness, making it highly drinkable year-round.

Tropic Pressure® Golden Ale is another easy-drinking brew that is steeped with hibiscus flowers for just the right amount of natural sweetness and a hint of cinnamon. At 4.4% ABV, it is best served cold as hail, with a color as warm as Florida sunshine.

Sunny Key Lime Wheat Ale is 4.5% ABV, and is a shandy-style beer created with Key lime puree from the Florida Keys and a matching aroma. It features a smooth taste and subtle malt character.

Big Storm Vodka Soda Variety Pack includes their four flavors: Peach, Blackberry, Grapefruit, and Lemon-Lime, 4.5% ABV vodka-based brews made with real juice and sparkling water, which are produced through Big Storm’s Distillery arm.

Beginning Monday, February 7th, these brands from Big Storm will be distributed throughout New Jersey, with Sunny Key Lime Wheat Ale debuting in New Jersey later this year.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Managers is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Assistant and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT BIG STORM

Founded in 2012, Big Storm Brewing Co. now has four taprooms in the Sunshine State, Clearwater, Odessa, Cape Coral, and Orlando. We have embraced our tagline of “Florida Craft Beer Forecast” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Golden Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Bromosa Tangerine IPA, brewed with all-natural tangerine puree. In 2020, Big Storm Distillery was born with a mission to create world-class spirits with a local flair. Our Big Storm team are innovators at heart, always pushing boundaries, and not afraid to take risks. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products, and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond.

For More Information:

https://www.bigstormbrewery.com