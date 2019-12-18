Cannabiniers to Release Two Roots Shadow Monk Non-Alcoholic, THC-Infused Craft Beer

SAN DIEGO – Cannabiniers announces the portfolio expansion of its pioneering brand of cannabis-infused craft beer, Two Roots, with the release of its winter seasonal style, Shadow Monk. An abbey beer originally developed by Belgium monks, Shadow Monk is brewed and offered as a non-alcoholic, THC-infused craft beer in the United States.

Two Roots’ Shadow Monk is a Belgian dubbel that’s brewed with specialty malts, dark candi sugars, and yeast to give it a smooth, medium body. Following the history of abbey ale, Shadow Monk has a gentle sweetness that boasts colorful beams of dark caramel, date, pear, bubble gum, and citrus flavors, making this beverage the perfect companion to any meal.

We couldn’t be more proud to release the first ever Belgian Abbey-style non-alcoholic beer made outside of Belgium,” said Kevin Barnes, VP of Brewing Operations at Two Roots Brewing Co. “Gearing up for the dark days of winter, a rich, brown near beer steeped in tradition and sweet, pungent fruits like dates and banana would be perfect craft beer to enjoy during for the fall and winter months.”

Two Roots’ sister company, Two Roots Brewing Co.™, was awarded a gold medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition in the Non-Alcoholic beer-style category for its ‘Enough Said’ lager, a crisp pale lager that is firmly rooted in its German traditions. Two Roots Brewing Co.’s non-alcoholic line prides itself in offering consumers an authentic craft beer experience, that is low in calories, vitamin B12 fortified, and electrolyte filled; perfectly incorporated into a healthier, active lifestyle.

“We take pride in each and every style of beer that we brew. We’re excited to once again expand our offering with the inclusion of a unique winter seasonal to our already diverse portfolio,” said Maikel van de Mortel, EVP of Marketing at Cannabiniers. “We are honoring the historical background of the abbey brew by naming our newest seasonal flavor Shadow Monk, and are thrilled to be the first to offer this style as a non-alcoholic, THC infused brew in the United States.”

Delivering a consistent dose of THC through patent-pending technology, Two Roots’ non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused craft beers replicate a traditional alcohol experience in each tinny. Unlike most cannabis edibles, Two Roots’s patent-pending Fast Onset technology significantly speeds up the cannabis onset effect for a controlled experience, while maintaining a true craft beer taste with lower calories and no hangover.

This is the third seasonal flavor developed by Two Roots; additional flavors include, Mango Dango and Grapefruit Fight, ensuring a well-rounded offering for any consumer. Shadow Monk joins Two Roots’ robust offerings and is available for purchase individually or in a case of four across dispensaries in Nevada and California.

For more information about Two Roots, please visit: www.tworootscannabis.com. For more information about Cannabiniers and its other products, please visit: www.cannabiniers.com.

About Two Roots

Two Roots™ are the makers of high-quality, non-alcoholic, THC infused, craft beer. Two Roots core offering consists of three classic styles, including: Lager, New West IPA, and Wheat. Combining passions for craft beer, science, innovation, and social responsibility, Two Roots has created a new class of adult beverages poised to change the beverage industry. Two Roots has sourced expert brewers and artisans as well as the first of its kind manufacturing and design technology to enter the United States. Two Roots™ is a licensed trademark of Lighthouse Strategies, LLC. For more information, please visit www.tworootscannabis.com.

About Cannabiniers

Cannabiniers is a developer of global cannabis brands that revolutionize the industry with first-to-market, patented, safe, and fast-acting infusion technology. The company believes the future of cannabis consumption is dependent on products that normalize personal and social use without changing lifestyle patterns and behavioral norms. Cannabiniers leads the public opinion shift by creating smoke-free, micro-dosed cannabis products that provide an elevated experience that is in perfect alignment with various personal and social lifestyle occasions – laying the groundwork for consumer trust. For more information, please visit www.cannabiniers.com. Cannabiniers is a registered trademark of Lighthouse Strategies LLC.

About Two Roots Brewing Co.

Two Roots Brewing Co.™ are makers of high-quality craft beer — traditional alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Two Roots Brewing Co. offers a wide range of traditional craft beers at their craft beer tasting room located in Ocean Beach, CA; a suburb of San Diego, CA. Two Roots Brewing Co. core offering consists of three classic styles, including: Lager, IPAs, and Wheat. Combining passions for craft beer, science, innovation, and social responsibility, Two Roots Brewing Co. has created a new class of adult beverages poised to change the beverage industry. Two Roots Brewing Co. has sourced expert brewers and artisans as well as the first of its kind manufacturing and design technology to enter the United States. Two Roots Brewing Co.™ is a licensed trademark of Lighthouse Strategies LLC.