CANarchy Launches Canarchy Mixed Pack, Hazy Edition

LONGMONT, Colo. – CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective announces the release of the CANarchy Mixed Pack, Hazy Edition, a 12-pack assortment of some of CANarchy’s hoppiest, haziest offerings. The Hazy Edition is now available in select markets.

A juicy, citrusy, hazy IPA from California shares a pack with a hop-ness monster from Colorado; a tropical, hazy enough brew from Texas and a fruit-forward hazy from Florida. Each hazy IPA in this mixed 12-pack is a top performer in its local market, brought together by CANarchy to form a supergroup of cross-continental proportions.

Because Deep Ellum and Three Weavers are typically distributed regionally, the CANarchy Mixed Pack allows beer lovers across the country to indulge in brews they typically wouldn’t have access to. Hazy fans, this one’s for you:

Cloud City by Three Weavers Brewing Company (6.5% ABV): This hazy IPA is soft on the palate and blazing bright with aromas of peaches, mangoes, and sunny citrus fruits. Take a trip with us to Cloud City, where the forecast is always juicy with a chance of haze.

Thick Haze by Oskar Blues Brewery (7% ABV): Not for casual fans of the hazy IPA style, Thick Haze is unfiltered to let flavorful, aromatic hop particles run the show. It’s nebulous with nom, obfuscated with “oh baby” and undeniably Thick with Haze.

Manic Confidence by Deep Ellum Brewing Company (6.5% ABV): Manic Confidence is a hot tropical island vacation dissected and reconstructed in the form of a refreshingly juicy craft brew. Sunny, sweet bitterness of Galaxy, Enigma, Comet, Strata, Citra and Idaho 7 hops floods the taste receptors, resulting in a salivating joy that leaves you craving more.

Fancy Papers by Cigar City Brewing (6.5% ABV): With notes of mango and tangerine, this double dry hopped Juicy IPA was developed with the same kind of craftsmanship and artistry that can be found in labels printed on fancy papers and applied to the lids of cigar boxes of yesteryear.

This hazy mixed pack is made possible by the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective – a group of craft breweries who have come together to stay independent. CANarchy’s mission is to bring consistent, high-quality beers to craft drinkers everywhere. That means more choices, new flavors, and better craft beer in a can.

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft brands includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers, Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Perrin Brewing Company, Three Weavers Brewing Company and Revitalyte. In 2020, CANarchy experienced dollar growth trends that doubled that of Top 20 Vendors in retail scans, increasing total shipments to 489,500 and becoming the 6th largest craft supplier on the Brewers Association’s list of Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers. The collective provides craft beverages throughout the United States and 21 countries and US territories.

For More Information:

https://www.canarchy.beer