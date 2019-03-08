Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective Members Brew Beers for International Women’s Day

BREVARD, N.C. — In honor of International Women’s Day, CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective members are celebrating women who drink beer, brew beer and contribute their talents to the craft beer industry. Here are our upcoming events and features:

Perrin Brewing Company will brew a beer today in collaboration with Fermenta, a non-profit initiated by Michigan women that is committed to diversity, camaraderie, networking and education within the craft beverage industry. The beer is a loose tea-inspired brew with hints of ginger, lavender and honey. Crafted with a Belgian yeast strain and experimental hops, the result is a light, flavorful Witbier for a springtime release. Dubbed “Renaissance Woman,” the brew will be released on draft and in 6-packs of 12oz cans in the Perrin Pub on April 11.

Oskar Blues Brewery’s Brevard, North Carolina, location will host an International Women’s Day Celebration today in the Tasty Weasel Taproom, complete with the release of Gose Before Bros, a dry-hopped Gose brewed with coriander and sea salt smoked on Chardonnay barrels, which was brewed by an all-female Oskar Blues team in collaboration with the Pink Books Society. Gose Before Bros will also be available at the 2019 Biere de Femme Festival. You can also read interviews with Oskar Blues’ production women in Brevard, North Carolina, Austin, Texas, and Longmont, Colorado.

On March 13, Cigar City Brewing Company will participate in the FemAle Festival, taking place at Pegasus Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The FemAle Festival is a celebration of beer open to all beer lovers, that highlights female beer experts and brewsters. Cigar City Brewing representatives will be there presenting CCB’s award-winning beers.

Please raise a can with us today in recognition of the hard-working women of the craft beer industry.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews ad has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded over 20 years ago in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas while reaching 200,000 barrels per year and featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #4 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and parts of 17 other countries. Along with Cigar City Brewing, Perrin Brewing Company, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing and Three Weavers Brewing, Oskar Blues Brewery belongs to CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing, makers of Jai Alai IPA and Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, was founded in 2009 by Joey Redner with the goal of creating world-class beer that reflected the flavors and history of the Tampa Bay region. This unique approach has resonated with local and national markets and the brewery has quickly grown to produce over 140,000 barrels of beer annually. Accolades have poured in since the brewery’s inception, including appearances on ratebeer.com’s Top 10 Breweries Worldwide seven times. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Three Weavers Brewing Company. CANarchy was ranked #9 on the BA’s list of the 2017 Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume. The platform brewed 359,000 bbls in 2017, reaching all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and parts of 17 countries spanning five continents. In 2018, CANarchy was named “Brewery of the Year” by Brewbound; and collective member Cigar City Brewing grew by more than 60%, making it the fastest growing Top 50 Craft Brewery this year. Cigar City Brewing’s Jai Alai and Oskar Blues Brewery’s Dale’s Pale Ale are currently the #2 and #4 sold craft can six packs in Total U.S. Multi-Outlet and Convenience.