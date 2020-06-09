Call to Breweries to Join People Power Beer 2020 in Support of the ACLU

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — We, a collection of breweries across the country, are joining together to announce the 2020 relaunch of the People Power Beer campaign, a grassroots effort to support the American Civil Liberties Union. Initially launched in the spring of 2018 by Brooklyn-based Threes Brewing following the presidential election, this initiative calls for craft breweries around the country to brew and release their own version of People Power Beer between Independence Day, July 4th and Election Day, November 3rd. Each participating brewery will then donate 10% of the profits of their People Power beer to the ACLU, in support of their ongoing civil liberties efforts.

Breweries are pillars in local communities and gathering places in our neighborhoods, and we continue to feel uniquely positioned to raise awareness, encourage dialogue, and bolster civic engagement. We brew beer for the way it brings people together, and, whether big or small, red state or blue, we share a moral imperative and patriotic duty to act. We have witnessed firsthand the strength that a united community can harness and we invite other breweries who feel so inspired to take the People Power Beer Pledge and join us.

For a century, the ACLU has worked tirelessly to help create a more perfect union for all – regardless of person or party. A non-partisan non-profit organization, the ACLU strives to address the mostÂ pressing civil liberties issues of our time. Among their countless initiatives, as the nation’s largest public interest law firm, the ACLU’s 50-state network of autonomous affiliate offices appear before the United States Supreme Court more than any other private organization.

This work has only gained relevance today, as the ACLU is at the forefront of racial justice efforts, as well as protecting voting, workers, immigration, womenâ€™s, LGBTQ and human rights. In 2017, they coupled their legal efforts with People Power, a grassroots mobilization program intended to affect meaningful policy change at the local, state and national levels. This initiative was designed to provide communities across the country with the tools and capacity to organize locally against threats to civil liberties. Our People Power Beer campaign is proud to support these efforts that feel more essential than ever, during a year that marks the ACLUâ€™s 100th in operation.

At its launch in 2018, People Power Beer inspired over 80 breweries to unite and we are hoping to strengthen the movement now. This election year and recent events, including the disproportionate effects of the COVID pandemic on communities of color and the recent deaths of black men and women including Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and David McAttee at the hands of police officers, point to the heightened urgency to affirm our commitment to defend the rights we should all share.

The initiative is open to any American craft brewery who would like to show their support for the highest ideals on which this nation was founded by brewing their own People Power Beer to benefit the ACLU. For a list of participating breweries or to sign up, please visit:Â www.peoplepower.beer

www.peoplepower.beer