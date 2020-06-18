California’s Porch Pounder Canned Wines Expands Distribution Nationwide

PEWAUKEE, Wis. – Brew Pipeline, a direct-access platform between craft beverage producers and new markets, announced it’s welcoming Porch Pounder, award-winning canned wines from California, as its newest portfolio addition. All five of Porch Pounder’s wines will be available nationwide (44 new states) and year round.

One of the first wineries to bring canned wine to market, Porch Pounder highlights vinted wines from single appellation vineyards sourced from the central coast wine region of California. With sustainable packaging, each can fills the equivalent of two full glasses of wine or half a bottle.

“As the canned wine trend continues to grow in popularity, Brew Pipeline is thrilled to add Porch Pounder to the family,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “All five top-quality canned wines are thoughtfully crafted and delicious – we’re confident the rest of the country will agree.”

Porch Pounder is available in single 375ml cans and will soon be available on draft. The suggested retail selling price ranges from $4.99 to $5.99 per can.

Product specs include:

Chardonnay 2018 vintage 12% ABV Varietal – Chardonnay Aromatics – tropical notes of pineapple, melon and papaya Tasting notes- round with crisp acidity and notes of apple and tangerine, finishing with a light minerality

Rosé 2018 vintage 13.7% ABV Varietals – Pinot Noir, Grenache, Syrah, Sangiovese Aromatics – watermelon, strawberry, hints of hibiscus Tasting notes – summer fruits complimented with citrus, crisp acidic finish

Brut Rosé 13.7% ABV Varietals – Grenache, Syrah Pinot Noir, Viognier Aromatics – ripe strawberry, freshly cut citrus, rose petals Tasting notes – watermelon, strawberries, sweet orange preserves, fresh acidic finish

Red wine 2017 vintage 14.9% ABV Varietal – Pinot Noir blend Aromatics – blueberries, blackberries, hint of herbs Tasting notes – cherries, cinnamon spice, round tannins, long-lasting finish of cocoa and mocha

Moscato 11% ABV Varietal – Muscat Blanc Aromatics – floral and tropical notes of guava, pineapple and birds of paradise Tasting notes – crisp, light-bodied, light sweetness



About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and new markets across the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline and @guestbrewer.

About Porch Pounder

Founded in Templeton by longtime friends Paul Quinn and James Schreiner, Porch Pounder Premium Canned Wine provides award-winning canned wine sourced from SIP (Sustainability in Practice) certified vineyards on the Central Coast of California.

Porch Pounder Chardonnay was awarded Editor’s Choice by Wine Enthusiast with 88 points while Rosé took home 89 points and was featured as a top “American Rosé for $25 or Less!” Don’t let glass hold you back. In 2019, Porch Pounder joined the SLO Brewing Co. family of craft brands. For more information, visit www.porchpounder.com or follow us on social media @porchpounder

For More Information: brewpipeline.com/porch-pounder-portfolio-brands/