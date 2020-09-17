California Wild Ales Reopens Tasting Room

SAN DIEGO – California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, and the city’s only all-barrel-aged American sour brewery, today announced the re-opening of its Sorrento Valley tasting room. Starting this Saturday, the brewery will be open every weekend from 12:00-5:00pm PST and be offering both a wide selection of its barrel-aged sour ales featuring local and seasonal fruit as well as rare and special releases on-tap in addition to a number of dine-in food options from Grandma’s Deli.

California Wild Ales is located at 202 Sorrento Valley Blvd., San Diego 92121.

“We are excited to be re-opening our doors to the public once again with some special help from our neighbors at Grandma’s Deli,” said Bill DeWitt, co-owner of California Wild Ales. “Come by and sample our popular MegaFlight of all 10 flavors, grab a growler or just hang out an enjoy a change of scenery.”

California Wild Ales is still open from 12-3:00pm Wednesday-Friday for to-go beer only.

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, is San Diego’s only all barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky sour beers in 2015 and opened its tasting room in 2018. The brewery’s sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months and uses fresh, seasonal produce from local San Diego farmers resulting in a refreshing, tart flavor profile and depth often associated with fine wine. The brewery uses mixed and wild fermentation methods using probiotic yeast and bacteria strains including Lactobacillus, Brettanomyces, and Pediococcus. For more information, visit: https://www.californiawildales.com/

