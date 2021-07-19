California Wild Ales Announces Third-Annual Comic-Con Beer Release & Costume Contest

SAN DIEGO – California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, and the city’s only all-barrel-aged American sour brewery, announced its third annual Comic-Con beer release commemorating Comic-Con International, the largest annual comic and pop culture festival in the world from July 23-25th.

The brewery calls all superheroes, zombies, Trekkies, Hufflepuff’s, anime characters, and more to stop by its Sorrento Valley Barrel House and/or Ocean Beach tasting rooms for a Comic-Con-themed beer release and costume contest. This year, the brewery is offering 18 sour ales in bottles, crowlers and on tap. They include crowd favorites from last year’s event such as “Daenerys Tar-Berry-an,” “Mr. Tea,” “Berry Allen,” “Pickle Rick,” and “SpongeBob Sour Pants,” as well as new variations of “Cherry Potter,” and “Sour Rangers.”

“Cherry Potter” will be available in two flavors, original vanilla and a new chocolate version made with cocoa nibs. “Sour Ranger,” is made with mead-soaked cacao nibs and satsuma mandarins. There will also be several beers from the brewery’s recent”May 4th –  Star Wars Day” event, including “Darth Citrius,” “Chewboocha,” “ImPEARial Stormtrooper,” “May the Force be with Yuzu,” “Jabba the Hopp,” and “The Dark Side.”

In addition, the brewery will hold a Comic-Con costume contest. The public is encouraged to come to either location and have their photos taken, or email photos of themselves in their costumes, for a chance to win Comic-Con swag and some of this year’s bottles. No purchase is necessary. The brewery will post all images to social media, and the winner with the most “likes” wins. To enter, please email pictures to: info@californiawildales.com. The brewery will also have Comic-Con California Wild Ales stickers and some Limited Edition Giclee Prints available for purchase on-site.

“Last year, we only had a limited number of beers available in bottles and crowlers. This year, we’ll offer our full range of Comic-Con beers in bottles so collectors can look forward to collecting them all,” said Zack Brager, co-owner and founder of California Wild Ales.

“We are excited to bring this event to our new Ocean Beach location. We hope these fun, funky flavors inspire sour beer lovers to put on their cape, believe in their inner superhero, and join us for our yearly celebration,” said Bill DeWitt, co-owner and founder of California Wild Ales.

The California Wild Ales brewery and tasting room in Sorrento Valley is located at 4202 Sorrento Valley Blvd., Ste. L and is open Wednesday and Thursday 12:00-3:00 pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12:00-6:00 pm (PST). The California Wild Ales tasting room in Ocean Beach is located at 4896 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach Calif., and is open every day (Monday -Thursday 12:00 pm-10:00 pm and Friday and Saturday 12:00 pm.-12:00 am. (PST).

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, specializes in barrel-aged American sour ales. The brewery began creating fresh and funky sour beers in 2015 and opened its first tasting room in Sorrento Valley in 2018. The brewery opened its second tasting room in Ocean Beach, Calif., in 2021 and expanded its product line by adding a West Coast and hazy IPA, pale ale, and lager, in addition to a range of seltzers. California Wild Ales’ wild ales are fermented and aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months. The brewery uses mixed and wild fermentation methods using yeast and bacteria strains including Lactobacillus, Brettanomyces, and Pediococcus, and fresh, seasonal produce from local San Diego farmers resulting in a refreshing, tart, and funky flavor profile.

For More Information:
https://californiawildales.com/product-category/beer/comic-con/

