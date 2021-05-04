California Wild Ale Announces Third Annual “May the 4th be With You” Bottle Release Including New Sour Ales

SAN DIEGO – California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House and the city’s only all-barrel-aged sour brewery, announced its third annual “May the Fourth be With You,” bottle release celebrating all things “Star Wars.” The brewery is releasing 10 new sour ales, including a sour ale kombucha blend and two new sour ales made with hops including, “Jabba the Hopp with Citra hops” and “Jabba the Hopp with Kohatu Hops,” to commemorate Star Wars Day.

In addition, the May the Fourth lineup includes old favorites like, “May the Force Be With Yuzu,” “Padme Almond-ala,” “The Dark Side,” “ImPEARial Stormtrooper,” and “Darth Citrus.”

“We are beyond thrilled that we can hold this year’s May the 4th celebration in-person at our new tasting room in Ocean Beach as well as our existing tasting room in Sorrento Valley,” said Bill DeWitt, co-owner and founder of California Wild Ales. “It’s the perfect way for us to kick off the grand opening and offer some really unique wild ales to the public.”

“It’s great to bring back some of the most popular blends and add a couple new ones. I was inspired to use hops to add the unique taste profile of each hop style in our beer,” said Zack Brager, co-owner and founder of California Wild Ales. “With dry-hopped sours, you get all the flavor of the hop without the bitterness from using them in the brewing process. It’s a fun way to showcase individual hops.”

The May the 4th lineup of sour beer will be available at both the Ocean Beach and Sorrento Valley tasting rooms and for online sales for curbside pickup at the California Wild Ales brewery and tasting room located at 4202 Sorrento Valley Blvd., Ste. L. Customers can visit: www.californiawildales.com or call (855) WILD-ALE or (855) 945-3253 to place orders. Each order will be accompanied by stickers and artwork of the special Star Wars-inspired designed for the event.

Rebel Alliance Lineup

May the Force Be With Yuzu: two-barrel wild ale blend with yuzu and sea salt

Mangolorian: overripe mango added to the 12-month barrel-aged golden ale, before an addition of ginger and local honey.

Padme Almondala: sea salt plus lightly roasted almonds were added to golden ale

Chewboocha: higher-ABV golden sour base with carrot, turmeric, ginger, and cayenne pepper kombucha; collaboration with TapShack OB

C3POrange; made with local oranges, a bright refreshing citrus sour.

The Dark Side Lineup

Jabba the Hopp – 12-month barrel-aged golden sour made with Citra hops

Jabba the Hopp with Kohatu Hops – 12-month barrel-aged golden sour made with Kohatu hops from New Zealand

Mango Fett: overripe mango added to the 12-month barrel-aged golden ale, before an addition of jalapeño and sea salt

The Dark Side: barrel-aged golden sour plus beet, pomegranate, and hibiscus kombucha from TapShack OB

ImPEARial Stormtrooper: Julian pears and Saigon cinnamon feature in this 7.5% ABV Imperial sour

Darth Citrus: wild ale with Escondido-procured Persian limes, Meyer lemons, and satsuma mandarins

There will only be 80 of “Jabba the Hopp with Citra Hop,” and 120 “Jabba the Hopp with Kohatu Hop” available in 500ml bottles.

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, is San Diego’s only all-barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky wild ale in 2015 and opened its tasting room in 2018. The brewery’s sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months and uses fresh, local produce from local San Diego farmers. California Wild Ales is known for its branding, which includes characters representing the yeast and bacteria that’s used to ferment the sour beer named Lacto (short for Lactobacillus), Brett (short for Brettanomyces) and Pety (short for Pediococcus).

About TapShack

Based in Ocean Beach, California TapShack’s mission is to create the best-tasting, highest-quality kombucha and cold-brew coffee possible that combines modern brewing techniques with an ancient craft. We strive to push the boundaries on kombucha and cold-brew coffee innovation and fuel the daily lives of individuals through irresistible flavor and quality that improves the feeling of well-being and health. Driven by the passion for craft beverages, owners Chris and Amanda Bourgeois created TapShack to share with the local community and beyond.

For More Information:

https://www.californiawildales.com/product-category/beer/star-wars/