California State University San Marcos to Launch Brewing Science Program

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Centered in a region recognized as a national leader in the craft brewing industry, California State University San Marcos is launching an innovative EngiBeering certificate program that explores the science, engineering and art behind brewing craft beer and provides hands-on experience at local breweries. Classes begin on March 19, 2019.

“San Diego has a thriving craft brewing industry and it needs more qualified workers,” said Jackie Trischman, faculty co-director of the EngiBeering program and CSUSM professor of chemistry and biochemistry. “This program prepares students for every aspect of a brewing operation, from buying the materials and brewing to bottling and selling.”

Offered through Extended Learning in partnership with the College of Science and Mathematics, the EngiBeering program features individual courses that examine the basics of brewing as well as two specialized certificates: Basic EngiBeering (12 units) and Advanced Brewing Science (16 units). The first two courses starting March 19 are open to the public: ENGB 300/From Sumer to San Diego: The Evolution of Beer Across Time and Space, and ENGB 310/Sensory Evaluation of Beer.

The program is designed for current employees of breweries, individuals who aspire to work in the craft beer industry, homebrewers and craft enthusiasts who want to better understand production from recipe development to how to evaluate beer. Students will learn directly from faculty, industry experts and local brewery owners, such as Paul Sangster, co-founder and brewmaster at Rip Current Brewing, 2018 president of the San Diego Brewers Guild and winner of more than 150 medals in three years of homebrewing competition. The expert instructors come from all phases of the brewing process and faculty represent a range of disciplines, including business, biochemistry, biological science, chemistry, engineering, geology, history and physics.

“Students are trained to be craft beer judges and how to brew beer,” Trischman said. “They will know how to use a fermenter; they will understand the different challenges for the small, medium and large breweries; and they will be ready to handle any aspect of the brewery operation.”

Courses include sessions at local breweries, and a capstone experience/internship introduces students to day-to-day operations as they work onsite at a small, medium or large brewery.

“The San Diego craft brewing industry continues as a leader nationally in terms of size, production and innovation,” said Mike Schroder, dean of CSUSM Extended Learning. “With nearly 150 craft breweries in the county—and 17 breweries within seven miles of the CSUSM campus—the university is uniquely situated to train the workforce for this vibrant industry. Our faculty and industry experts will provide students with a broad perspective of the production process and the key knowledge and skills to be successful in a local brewing operation.”

Learn more about the EngiBeering program and register for classes at csusm.edu/el/engibeering.

About Extended Learning at CSUSM

As the academic outreach arm of Cal State San Marcos, Extended Learning is a leading provider of professional and continuing education in North San Diego and Southwest Riverside counties. Offering degree programs, professional certificates and personal enrichment courses, Extended Learning helps individuals and organizations achieve their educational and training goals. Please visit CSUSM Extended Learning to learn more.