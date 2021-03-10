Cali-Squeeze Starts Summer Off Early With A 100-Foot Seltzer Powered Slip N Slide

New fresh fruit-infused hard seltzer packs more alcohol, more flavor, and more fun.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – Dust off the board shorts, smear on some sunscreen, and ready the cooler! California brewery SLO Brew is starting summer early with a 100-foot seltzer-powered slip n slide to celebrate the launch of Cali-Squeeze Hard Seltzer.

There’s nothing like lugging kegs, pumping up pool floaties, and catapulting across an ocean-front slip n slide to bring back the joys of summer… but cracking into this bubbly beverage comes close.

As Central California’s longest-standing craft brewery, SLO Brew has channeled inspiration from California citrus for years with their flagship line of fruit-infused Hefeweizens. Now they’re staking a claim to the hard seltzer segment after months of developing signature recipes that bring home the taste of an endless summer.

“Our customers have been asking for a hard seltzer and we wanted to blow their expectations out of the water,” said SLO Brew co-founder Rodney Cegelski. “We took the time to craft the taste of sunshine.”

While most fruit beers and hard seltzers are made with extracts and phony fruit flavorings, Cali-Squeeze breaks from the mold by layering real fruit puree for natural, vibrant colors and waves of refreshing flavor. At 6% ABV and 135 calories, Cali-Squeeze Hard Seltzer is gluten-free with no artificial sweeteners in four big fruit varieties, including Blood Orange, Mango, Tropical P.O.G. (passion fruit, orange, guava), and Pink Lemonade.

Craft beer outlets and major retailers across California are stocking their fridges with 12oz can variety 12-packs this March. Cali-Squeeze Hard Seltzer is also available for home delivery statewide. To find a store near you or for more information, visit https://calisqueeze.com/

About Cali-Squeeze

Cali-Squeeze Hard Seltzer packs a punch with waves of refreshing flavor without the hold down. Crafted with juicy real fruit and naturally gluten-free, we’ve made it easy to enjoy a slice of California sunshine year-round. Natural flavors include Blood Orange, Pink Lemonade, Mango & Tropical P.O.G. (passionfruit, orange, guava). For more information visit calisqueeze.com

About SLO Brew

We began our journey in 1988 as a humble brewpub in the heart of California. Led by a passion for quality and craftsmanship, SLO Brewing Co. remains the Central Coast’s longest standing microbrewery, crafting gold medal winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Our house of brands has grown to include SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey. For more information visit slobrew.com

