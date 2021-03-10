Cali-Squeeze Starts Summer Off Early With A 100-Foot Seltzer Powered Slip N Slide

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

New fresh fruit-infused hard seltzer packs more alcohol, more flavor, and more fun.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – Dust off the board shorts, smear on some sunscreen, and ready the cooler! California brewery SLO Brew is starting summer early with a 100-foot seltzer-powered slip n slide to celebrate the launch of Cali-Squeeze Hard Seltzer.

There’s nothing like lugging kegs, pumping up pool floaties, and catapulting across an ocean-front slip n slide to bring back the joys of summer… but cracking into this bubbly beverage comes close.

As Central California’s longest-standing craft brewery, SLO Brew has channeled inspiration from California citrus for years with their flagship line of fruit-infused Hefeweizens. Now they’re staking a claim to the hard seltzer segment after months of developing signature recipes that bring home the taste of an endless summer.

“Our customers have been asking for a hard seltzer and we wanted to blow their expectations out of the water,” said SLO Brew co-founder Rodney Cegelski. “We took the time to craft the taste of sunshine.”

While most fruit beers and hard seltzers are made with extracts and phony fruit flavorings, Cali-Squeeze breaks from the mold by layering real fruit puree for natural, vibrant colors and waves of refreshing flavor. At 6% ABV and 135 calories, Cali-Squeeze Hard Seltzer is gluten-free with no artificial sweeteners in four big fruit varieties, including Blood Orange, Mango, Tropical P.O.G. (passion fruit, orange, guava), and Pink Lemonade.

Craft beer outlets and major retailers across California are stocking their fridges with 12oz can variety 12-packs this March. Cali-Squeeze Hard Seltzer is also available for home delivery statewide. To find a store near you or for more information, visit https://calisqueeze.com/

 

About Cali-Squeeze

Cali-Squeeze Hard Seltzer packs a punch with waves of refreshing flavor without the hold down. Crafted with juicy real fruit and naturally gluten-free, we’ve made it easy to enjoy a slice of California sunshine year-round. Natural flavors include Blood Orange, Pink Lemonade, Mango & Tropical P.O.G. (passionfruit, orange, guava). For more information visit calisqueeze.com

About SLO Brew

We began our journey in 1988 as a humble brewpub in the heart of California. Led by a passion for quality and craftsmanship, SLO Brewing Co. remains the Central Coast’s longest standing microbrewery, crafting gold medal winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Our house of brands has grown to include SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey. For more information visit slobrew.com

For more information: https://calisqueezebeer.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Craft Under Pressure w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club: Craft Under Pressure w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.