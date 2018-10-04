C Squared Ciders to Release Seasonal Dark Cider

DENVER, Colo. — C Squared Ciders, the Denver based independent craft cidery who burgeoned onto the cider scene with their award-winning Siren Series Ciders, announces the release of Dark Cider. Dark Cider is a medium-dry, deep mahogany cider with assertive apple tartness, rounded out by a hint of roasted caramel and dark fruit flavors. Landing at 6% ABV, the mysterious Dark Cider is the perfect cider to celebrate the darker days and upcoming holiday’s, from Halloween to the Spring Solstice.

“Innovation and experimentation is the core of C Squared’s identity, and the Siren Series paved the way for our early success. Pushing the flavor envelope and elevating cider to the next level has always been our mantra, and this Dark Cider is the epitome of that mentality,” says C Squared Ciders National Sales Manager, Eric Hatlestad. Like all of their ciders, Dark Cider is made with fresh pressed U.S. grown apples with no added sugar, and is gluten free. “She’s been a fan favorite small batch cider who for years was draft only, and our customer feedback really solidified the decision to offer her as a seasonal in bottles. Folks really love seeing a dark pour of cider, plus she’s an easy drinker who pairs well with all types of holiday foods and celebrations,” adds Hatlestad.

Dark Cider joins C Squared’s award winning Siren and Sailor Series ciders as a fall and winter seasonal. C Squared also offers a mixed Siren Series 12 pack, featuring two bottles of this seasonal Dark Cider plus two bottles each of their core brands. Dark Cider will be available in a very limited supply throughout Colorado and Minnesota on draft, in 4 pack bottles, and in a mixed 12 pack mid October. “Dark Cider is revolutionary and we believe the first of her kind in the States. Not only is she mysteriously delicious, the label features a fun/darkly monastic looking Siren who convinces you to embrace your dark side,” says co-owner Chad Hatlestad.

About C Squared Ciders

C Squared Ciders is a Denver based craft cidery, located in the thriving downtown RiNo Arts District since 2015. We create the highest quality gluten free ciders from non-GMO fresh pressed apples, without any added sugar. The name C Squared symbolizes our commitment to take cider to the next level, in terms of the mainstream acceptance of cider and what cider can become. To do this, we’ve combined our decades of craft brewing experience with cider/winemaking techniques, to bring vibrant new flavors to the world of cider.