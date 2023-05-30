ISTANBUL, Türkiye – BUZZICON, the renowned creator of Mad Honey Mead, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation: BUZZICON Mad Honey Hard Seltzer. Crafted by Tekirdag Rakisi, one of Turkey’s oldest distilleries, this groundbreaking beverage combines the unique flavors of premium mad honey Mead with refreshing carbonated spring water, resulting in an exquisite hard seltzer experience like no other.

Mad honey, sourced from the mountainsides of Turkey, is a rare and exceptional variety produced by the world’s largest honey bee, Apis dorsata laboriosa. Renowned for its distinct reddish hue and slightly bitter taste, mad honey boasts extraordinary physiological effects. In moderate doses, it elicits feelings of dizziness, lightheadedness, and euphoria. However, higher doses can induce hallucinations, vomiting, loss of consciousness, seizures, and, in extremely rare cases, even death.

The captivating psychoactive properties of mad honey are derived from the grayanotoxins present in the nectar and pollen of rhododendrons, a genus of flowering plants. BUZZICON ensures the highest quality by utilizing pure mad honey sourced from regions where rhododendrons flourish abundantly, resulting in an exceptionally potent and authentic product.

Harvesting mad honey poses its own set of challenges, as it often necessitates climbing treacherous mountain cliffs where bees build their hives near rhododendrons. BUZZICON embraces these challenges to deliver an unparalleled beverage that embodies the essence of adventure and craftsmanship.

Building upon the success of BUZZICON’s signature Mad Honey Mead, the introduction of Mad Honey Hard Seltzer brings a new dimension to the brand’s offerings. A 12 oz can of BUZZICON Mad Honey Hard Seltzer features an approachable 5% ABV, aligning it with traditional beer and making it an ideal choice for those seeking a captivating alternative to mainstream alcoholic beverages.

“BUZZICON Mad Honey Hard Seltzer is the culmination of our commitment to innovation and a testament to our rich heritage,” says Rim ‘Atikah Nazari, spokesperson for BUZZICON. “We invite consumers to embark on a remarkable journey of flavors and experiences, as we deliver a product that seamlessly merges tradition with contemporary taste preferences.”

BUZZICON Mad Honey Hard Seltzer is an ideal choice for those seeking a one-of-a-kind beverage that blends the allure of mad honey’s extraordinary qualities with the crisp effervescence of hard seltzer. The product is now available for purchase at select retailers and establishments, allowing enthusiasts to indulge in a truly extraordinary sensory experience.

About BUZZICON

BUZZICON is an esteemed brand dedicated to crafting exceptional beverages that push the boundaries of taste and innovation. Founded by Tekirdag Rakisi, one of Turkey’s oldest distilleries with a remarkable 340-year history, BUZZICON combines tradition with contemporary expertise to create products that captivate and inspire. From the world-renowned Mad Honey Mead to the groundbreaking Mad Honey Hard Seltzer, BUZZICON continues to redefine the boundaries of beverage craftsmanship.

