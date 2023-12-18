Butchertown Brewing National Collabs Announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Louisville-based Butchertown Brewing, founded in 2020, is thrilled to announce a series of upcoming national beer collaborations for 2024. These collaborations highlight Butchertown Brewing’s commitment to expanding the barrel culture in Kentucky’s craft beer scene and beyond. Previous collaborations have featured well-known breweries nationwide, such as Horus Aged Ales (Oceanside, CA), Revolution Brewing (Chicago, IL), and Corporate Ladder Brewing (Bradenton, FL).

“These collaborations represent more than just the fusion of different brewing techniques; they’re a symbol of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of craft brewing,” said Andy Cobb, Butchertown Brewing Founder and Head Brewer. “We are excited to introduce Louisville’s Most Interesting Beer to beer lovers, both local and nationwide, highlighting Kentucky’s dynamic beer scene, which is as rich and diverse as our state’s bourbon heritage.”

Butchertown Brewing, known for their barrel-aged stouts and barleywines, is proud to announce a new slate of collaborations planned for 2024:

Hoplore Brewing (Leesburg, IN)

Hoosier Brewing (Greenwood, IN)

Fabled Brew Works (Erlanger, KY)

Xul Brewing (Nashville, TN)

Burning Barrel (Rancho Cordova, CA)

Bottle Logic (Anaheim, CA)

Eighth State (Greenville, SC)

Dreamstate (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Arkane Aleworks (Largo, FL)

Narrow Gauge Brewing (Florissant, MO)

Mortalis Brewing Company (Avon, NY)

Southern Grist Brewing (Nashville, TN)

Through these collaborations, Butchertown Brewing will share its passion for high-quality, innovative beers and showcase Kentucky’s craft beer potential.

Butchertown Brewing beers are available in their taproom (1860 Mellwood Ave, #187, Louisville, KY) and at select bars and restaurants in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Highlighting the brewery’s expanding reach, Butchertown Brewing was featured for its nationally recognized barrel program at Other Half Brewing’s Stout Season Festival in Brooklyn, NY, on December 2nd, 2023, showcasing their expertise on a prominent national stage.

About Butchertown Brewing

Nestled in the Courtyard at the eclectic Mellwood Art Center, Butchertown Brewing focuses on one-of-a-kind barrel-aged beers while also honoring traditional styles.

https://butchertownbrewingco.square.site/