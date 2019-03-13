Buskey Cider Releases Seasonal Peach Tea Cider

RICHMOND, Va. — Buskey Cider, located in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia has released its 2019 spring seasonal cider, Peach Tea Cider. The new spring seasonal is available on tap and in 16 oz. cans around most of the state, in addition to being available in their tasting room. The loose leaf peach tea blend used in the cider was crafted by Richmond’s CaryTown Teas and includes white tea and peach blossoms. This is the first time that Buskey has released a seasonal to distribution in cans, and the first 16 oz. can they have brought to market.

“Last year when we released this and Richmond treated 500 gallons like it was 50, we knew we were on to something,” said Will Correll, founder of Buskey Cider. “And we were pumped when CaryTown Teas was down to help us scale up the batch exponentially and send this popular cider to Buskey fans across the state.”

Correll opened Buskey Cider at the age of 26 in April 2016 in the neighborhood of Scott’s Addition, described as Richmond’s booziest craft beverage neighborhood. Buskey is an all American word that was written down in a letter by Ben Franklin the slang the young people in the taverns were saying during colonial times, when cider was the most popular alcoholic beverage. Buskey Cider is made with 100 percent Virginia apples and has no added sugar.

Buskey also produces a semi-sweet traditional RVA Cider, an off-dry Tart Cherry Cider, seasonals, limited releases and collaboration projects. In addition to Buskey Cider’s original tasting room and production facility in Richmond, the cidery recently opened a tasting room in Cape Charles on the eastern shore of Virginia.

Buskey Peach Tea Cider is distributed through Premium Distributors of Virginia in Richmond, Chesbay Distributing, Blue Ridge Beverage and Wendell Distributing.

