Buskey Cider Releases New 2021 Heritage Blend Cider

RICHMOND, Virginia – Buskey Cider is releasing 2021 Buskey Heritage Blend Cider this Friday. Complex, tannic, and bursting with flavor the 2021 Buskey Heritage Blend Cider is an off-dry premium cider that celebrates the rich Virginian apple tradition with a blend of Harrison, Winesap, and Gold Rush apples.

“Every year when we release our new heritage blend it’s an exciting opportunity to showcase our passion for apples and creativity. At harvest we carefully pick 2-3 of the best apple varieties grown in Virginia and ferment them into a beautiful off-dry cider.” said Will Correll, founder of Buskey Cider. “The simplicity of this project may not sound revolutionary, but that’s what is so revolutionary about our approach to cider, you can’t fake great apples fermented well. You’re in for a treat with this cider!”

This cider continues a series of harvest ciders that showcase Virginia apples. The 2021 Heritage Blend is part of an every other Friday release program that has been in effect since the beginning of the year. The past two releases have been Gin Barrel Aged Cider elegantly presented in 500ml bottles and their new winter seasonal, Orange Clove Cider, in 4-pack 16oz cans.

2021 Buskey Heritage Blend Cider will be available on draft and in 16 oz cans in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads, and in distribution throughout Virginia.

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples, Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and drier ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for.

For More Information:

https://www.buskeycider.com/collections/delivery-shipping-virginia/products/2021-heritage-blend-cider-4-pack