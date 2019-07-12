Buskey Cider Releases Mojito Light Cider

RICHMOND, Va. — Buskey Cider located in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia has released a 100 calorie light craft cider, Buskey Mojito Light Cider. This new cider is available on tap and in 12 oz. cans in the cidery, and will be rolling out in distribution across the state in early August. The cider was crafted with Virginia apples, fresh mint, lime zest, filtered water, and fermented with a lager yeast.

“It was exciting that so many customers and distributors wanted us to make a local hard seltzer, but simply fermenting sugar and adding “natural ingredients” did not ring true to what we do at Buskey. Our take on the Better for You beverage trend is to make a lighter cider that clocks in at 100 calories but uses only ingredients we can be proud of – a lager yeast strain fermenting Virginia apples, with quality filtered water, lime zest and mint leaves. This massively refreshing sessionable beverage is already a team favorite at Buskey and is perfect for your active lifestyle exploring our beautiful state!”

Correll opened Buskey Cider at the age of 26 in April 2016 in the neighborhood of Scott’s Addition, described as Richmond’s booziest craft beverage neighborhood. Buskey is an all American word that was written down in a letter by Ben Franklin the slang the young people in the taverns were saying during colonial times, when cider was the most popular alcoholic beverage. Buskey Cider is made with 100% Virginia apples and has no added sugar.

In addition to the Mojito Light Cider, Buskey produces a semi-sweet traditional RVA Cider, an off-dry Tart Cherry Cider, seasonals, limited releases, and collaboration projects. In addition to Buskey Cider’s original tasting room and production facility in Richmond, the cidery opened a tasting room in Cape Charles last year on the eastern shore of Virginia.

Buskey Mojito Light Cider and other Buskey products are distributed through Premium Distributors of Virginia in Richmond, Chesbay Distributing, Blue Ridge Beverage, and Wendell Distributing.