Buskey Cider Releases Mezcal Barrel Aged Cider

RICHMOND, Va. – Buskey Cider is releasing Buskey Mezcal Barrel Aged Cider. It will be available on draft and in 500ml bottles in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads.

This cider is the latest in an every other Friday release of innovative ciders. It features a premium blend of apples (Ashmead’s Kernel and Gold Rush) aged in Mezcal barrels. The cider carries elegant smoky notes along with delicate fruit characteristics for a unique and enjoyable experience.

“This project was an exercise in absurdity, just like the mezcal that inspired it,” said Andrew Coffin, Director of Operations, Buskey. “Mezcal tasting notes are lovingly described as being petrol and smoke, and while those are confusing notes to think about, the way they torch these barrels and smoke the agave lends incredible smokiness and balances perfectly in the cider.”

Buskey Mezcal Barrel Aged Cider is the latest in Buskey’s ongoing effort to make cider accessible for all, pushing the boundaries of flavors while still staying true to the apple at the core.

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples. Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and dryer ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for.

