Buskey Cider Releases Collaboration Cider with Cape Charles Brewing Company

RICHMOND, Va. – Buskey Cider released Hop Across the Bay cider, a collaboration between Buskey’s outpost in Cape Charles, and their friends and neighbors at Cape Charles Brewing Company. It will be available on draft and in cans in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads.

Buskey picked the apples, and Cape Charles selected the hops. The finished product is an unfiltered, hazy cider featuring fresh pressed winesap, gala, and pink lady apples from Virginia, and mosaic and citra hops sourced from the Pacific Northwest.

“Over the years working at our outpost in the beautiful town of Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore, we’ve made good friends with the folks at Cape Charles Brewing Company,” said Elle Correll, co-founder, Buskey Cider. “We’re stoked to do this awesome hopped collaboration with them and bring some attention to Cape Charles.”

Cape Charles was once a major center of commerce built around the railroad industry, but over the past few decades it has shifted into more of a quiet beach-going destination adored by locals.

“Cape Charles is so charming,” continued Correll. “It offers something completely different from our location in Scott’s Addition. Next time you’re in the area you have to add it to your list. Spend some time at Cape Charles Brewing, and then head down Mason Ave. to our outpost Buskey Cider on the Bay, and enjoy a cider on our patio with a view from the water.”

Buskey Across the Bay is the latest in Buskey’s ongoing effort to make cider accessible for all, pushing the boundaries of flavors while still staying true to the apple at the core.

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and dryer ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for.

For More Information:

https://www.buskeycider.com