Busch Re-Releases Busch Light Apple

New York – In 2020 Busch Light had a historic launch with the introduction of Busch Light Apple, the brand’s first ever flavor innovation. To celebrate the highly anticipated return this summer, the brand is delivering an epic product “drop” unlike any other. Busch is giving lucky fans access to Busch Light Apple before anyone else via Busch Light Apple airdrops. The first batch of Busch Light Apple will cascade from the clouds via a helicopter in the Northeast and Midwest at top-secret locations only accessible to the biggest Busch fans.

This refreshing-to-the-core apple flavored beer was only available for a limited time last year and it instantly became a must-buy for beer lovers and beyond, flying off shelves across the nation. Busch Light Apple’s flavor is one that transports drinkers to the place Busch fans love most, the great outdoors. So, this year Busch will be transporting the beer directly to some of those fans in outdoor locations via special airdrops. The airdrops will offer the perfect occasion for folks to enjoy their first Busch Light Apple of the season with friends in a picturesque setting right in the great outdoors.

“When we launched Busch’s first ever flavor innovation last year with Busch Light Apple, we were thrilled by the overwhelming consumer reaction. In fact, we completely sold out in just weeks,” said Daniel Blake, Group VP, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch “With hype continuing to grow around this year’s drop, we wanted to do something unforgettable that offered fans insider access like never before, and also give a few lucky fans a chance at the first batches of Apple just in time for the 4th of July.”

In 2020 Busch Light announced its Apple flavor with a clever keynote address, delivered by brand spokesperson, Busch Guy. The address introduced the new flavor and leaned into those iconic keynote tropes throughout, and the brand also reimagined its website with a sleek aesthetic. Busch even offered fans a special one-of-a-kind insurance program promotion on the new product, where lucky fans were awarded Busch Light Apple Beer Replacement Protection for their brew. This year’s Busch Light Apple airdrop is continuing with the same theme but bringing it to fans in a much bigger way.

In order to score a spot to see one of the very first cans of Busch Light Apple dropped via helicopter, all fans need to do is RT or comment on Busch’s social posts with #BuschLightAppleDrop and #Sweepstakes from June 21st through June 30th, 2021 and Busch will provide select individuals with insider access to the drop location nearest them.

Busch Light Apple is available for a limited time only in 12, 24 and 30 packs of 12oz cans, as well as 16oz cans at select retailers.

