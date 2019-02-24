Buoy Beer Company Introduces Rotating 12 oz. Can Line-Up

ASTORIA, Ore. — Buoy Beer Company is introducing its rotating 12 oz. cans with 6-packs of Helles Lager, one of four styles that will make up the 2019 lineup. Helles Lager is a core style that has been produced since Buoy’s opening in 2014 and is part of the foundation of Buoy’s culture and brand.

Buoy describes their Helles as uncomplicated and unforgettable. This fine golden gem is the epitome of a brewer’s restraint. Artful touch coaxes subtle body from the palest, softest celebration of German Pils Malt. Delicate, refined, simple: Helles is just so, and just enough, a style born on March 21, 1894 in Munich and reborn over a century later in Astoria, with nothing lost in translation.

Helles Lager has had a constant and enthusiastic following over the past five years.

“I’ve been enjoying Helles ever since Buoy’s founding brewer Dan Hamilton was making it in his garage. It has a clean crisp taste and I feel the IBU is perfect for a lager. This is making me crave a cold Buoy,” said Sergeant Major John Makela.

“I love the Buoy Helles. One sip and I am transported to Astoria on a bright sunny day, sitting on the pier, watching the boats navigate up and down the mighty Columbia — with nothing else to do but more of the same,” said Lisa Morrison, Belmont Station.

“I’m not sure you all really understand how long-lasting and deep my love is for Helles. My beer-drinking world changed the day I tried Dan’s Helles in his garage before there was even talk about starting Buoy Beer. It is without a doubt, my favorite beer. I’m giddy beyond explanation for Helles to be available in cans. You both know I’ve been asking for it since the day you all started canning. Love you guys, love Buoy, love this beer. Lots of love here. Thank you all for being awesome,” said Pastor Tony Coulombe.

Helles Lager will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans distributed in Oregon & southwest Washington. Join us at Bridgetown Beerhouse for a first look at the new cans on Feb. 27. The rotating 12 oz. can will rotate through four styles with future releases to include a citrus tank sour and a single-hop IPA.

About Buoy Beer Company

Astoria, Oregon overlooks the meeting of one of the West’s most relentless rivers and the wilderness of an entire ocean — and it is here that Buoy Beer Company brews its beer. With balance always a priority, we focus on traditional lagers and NW ales to savor after a hard day’s work and to share with friends.