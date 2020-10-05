Buffalo Creek Brewing Presents Check to YouthBuild from Specialty Beer Sales

Long Grove, Ill. — Buffalo Creek Brewing presented YouthBuild Lake County with a check for $1,500 from a specialty beer called North Star it produced earlier this summer.

Partial proceeds from each sale of the German-style Altbier, which was available on draft only at the brewery in historic downtown Long Grove until it recently ran out, benefits YouthBuild Lake County, a local non-profit organization, in support of their vision to see self-sufficient young adults thriving and improving their communities. To continue its support of the cause, Buffalo Creek Brewing announced it will launch a new Christmas Ale called True North this holiday season benefiting YouthBuild Lake County.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with YouthBuild Lake County as their objective of rooting out the inequalities caused by racism and discrimination by empowering the young leaders of tomorrow is truly inspirational,” said Buffalo Creek Brewing owner/brewmaster Mike Marr. “Buffalo Creek Brewing stands in solidarity with organizations such as YouthBuild who support peaceful opposition to discrimination and injustice.”

Mike, a homebrewer who turned his professional beer-making dreams into a reality three years ago with the launch of Buffalo Creek Brewing, hopes the money they are raising for YouthBuild Lake County programming will help other young dreamers transform their lives too. YouthBuild’s mission is to provide underserved young adults with the education, training and life skills necessary to become gainfully employed and build a better future. The YBLC programs provide opportunities for young people to obtain their high school diploma, receive industry recognized credentials, develop career readiness skills, gain hands-on work experience, and move into careers or college and vocational schools.

The Buffalo Creek Brewing team is naming their new charitable product True North because its definition resonates: The internal compass that guides you successfully through life. It represents who you are as a human being at your deepest level. It is your orienting point – your fixed point in a spinning world – that helps you stay on track as a leader. $1 from every pint sold in the taproom will benefit YouthBuild Lake County. More details on the specialty beer description and launch date this winter will be revealed in subsequent release.

In the meantime, Buffalo Creek Brewing invites beer lovers to the taproom to get a taste of Mike’s other hand-crafted options (food trucks and weekly musician lineup posted to http://buffalocreekbrewing.com/events). Where: Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, IL 60047 Contact: www.buffalocreekbrewing.com / phone (847) 821-6140 / email: info@buffalocreekbrewing.com

About Buffalo Creek Brewing

Buffalo Creek Brewing is Lake County’s only destination brewery located in the heart of downtown Long Grove (about 30 miles NW of Chicago). What makes the brewery a destination? It’s not in a warehouse or an old rundown building, but instead settled in a transformed art studio in the middle of a historic village. The state-of-the-art brewing facility features Bavarian-style beer and themed taproom, biergarten patio, private event room, brew masters lounge and scenic lawns spacious enough for gaming and social distancing.

About YouthBuild Lake County

YouthBuild Lake County (YBLC) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization located in North Chicago, IL. YBLC operates under YouthBuild USA, which has been established for over 40 years and constitutes over 230 programs nationwide. Since 2004, YBLC has served over 800 youth in the Lake County area. Today, YBLC serves over 75 young people each year, and provides follow up assistance to hundreds of alumni. If you would like to support their mission in serving underprivileged young adults in the community, please visit yblc.org to make a donation or volunteer your time.