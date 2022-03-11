B’s Players Wagner, Coyle and Grzelcyk Launch Third and Final Collaboration Beer with Harpoon Brewery

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Three is a magic number in hockey – three periods per game, three rounds of playoffs before the cup, three goals per hat trick, and now a third collaboration between Boston’s favorite black and gold hockey team and Harpoon Brewery. The New England brewery announced today that it is adding a third Massachusetts native to its annual collaboration. B’s defenseman and Charlestown native, Matt Grzelcyk, joins Charlie Coyle (Weymouth native) and Chris Wagner (Walpole native) to brew this season’s limited-edition beer: Hometown Hat Trick.

A team effort brewed up by Wags, Coyle and Grizzy, this Triple Dry-Hopped Pilsner is loaded up with three times the regular amount of dry hops for a full-on hat trick of flavor. The 5.22% ABV beer is the perfect toast to Boston hockey as the team continues its run for the cup. For every case sold, a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Corey C. Griffin Foundation, which provides financial support to Boston non-profits focused on underprivileged youth and those with medical challenges.

“I’ve enjoyed my fair share of different kinds of beer but being involved in the brewing process was a whole new experience. Partnering with the Harpoon team has been a bucket list item, and Wags and Coyle have been super helpful showing me the ropes. Plus, it gave us a new way to give back to the community all three of us grew up in,” said Grzelcyk.

Harpoon Hometown Hat Trick is the third and final installment in a line of annual collaboration beers with Massachusetts hockey players, making it fans’ last chance to stock up on ice cold beer brewed by their favorite players on the ice. Harpoon Don’t Poke the Bear – a black and gold-en ale – was first introduced in 2020, followed by Harpoon Don’t Poke the Bears – a black and gold pilsner – in 2021.

“We’ve had so much fun brewing these the last couple years, it only felt right to add Grzelcyk to our growing team of local friends for a hat trick of great beers,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Harpoon Brewery. “Working with local players that have strong ties to New England has been so important to the brewery. We love making good beer with good friends, while also having a positive impact on the community through our charity donations.”

Harpoon Hometown Hat Trick will be available on draft and in 16 oz. 4-packs with a suggested retail price of $13.99. It will be available through the rest of the season at Harpoon’s Boston Beer Hall, Harpoon Taproom and Beer Garden, the TD Garden, and throughout New England where Harpoon beers are distributed.

About the Harpoon Brewery

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon’s line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.

For More Information:

https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/hometownhattrickgiveaway/