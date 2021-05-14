Bryant’s Cider Releases New Bourbon Aged Cider

RICHMOND, VA – Bryant’s Small Batch Hard Cider announces the release date for the next barrel aged cider, “Dark Unicorn”, Friday May 28 and their Richmond and Nelson county locations.

“Dark Unicorn” is Bryant’s best selling “Unicorn Fuel” cider, made with Rosehips and Hibiscus, that’s been aged in Bowman Brothers bourbon barrels for 4 months in their Richmond production facility. Aging the “Unicorn Fuel” in the bourbon barrels transforms the cider and adds a rich floral finish with notes of caramel a hint of spice, along with chocolate and hints of vanilla start the finish.

Bryant’s specializes in dry ciders that contain 0 grams sugar, are naturally carbonated, naturally flavored, gluten free and low carb.

For More Information:

https://www.bryantscider.com