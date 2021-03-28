Bryant’s Cider Partnering with Virginia Capital Trail Foundation for Special Release Cider

Bryant’s Cider, known for their all natural dry hard ciders, is partnering with The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation this April for their newest cider “Trailblazer”. The special limited release cider is flavored with fresh pineapple, cherries and orange peel.

“Bryant’s Cider serves the community with their award-winning ciders and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them to showcase one of Virginia’s treasured outdoor assets, the 52-mile Virginia Capital Trail and encourage outdoor recreation,” shares Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for their support and the opportunities it will bring to further improve the health and wellness of our communities.”

The Virginia Capital Trail is a 51.7-mile-long multi-use path that connects communities from Richmond to Williamsburg. In 2020, the Capital Trail saw usage of over 1.2 million, a 42% increase from 2019. Bryant’s Cider is donating a portion of the cider’s proceeds to the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation to support their mission to protect, preserve, and enhance the Virginia Capital Trail and to serve as a resource, community builder, and connector to other trails throughout the Commonwealth. The cider will be ready for drinking and off-site purchase at the Bryant’s Cider tasting rooms (Roseland Farm & Richmond location) Saturday, April 3rd.

