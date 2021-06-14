Bryant’s Cider Launches Hemp Infused Hard Cider

RICHMOND, VA – Bryant’s Small Batch Hard Cider announces the release date for their newest infused cider, “High on The Mountain” Friday June 18. “High on The Mountain” is Bryant’s dry cider that’s been infused with Nelson County grown hemp from the Bryant’s Cider farm in Roseland, Virginia. The cider has earthy and herbal flavor profiles from the hemp infusion, but like all of Bryant’s ciders the finish remains light, crisp and refreshing.

The cider goes on tap at both the Richmond, VA and Roseland, Va locations Friday June 18, and the celebration of the new cider will be held the following day June 19 on the Roseland farm with food trucks and a Bryant’s t-shirt tie dye party at 3224 E Branch Loop. Tie dye kits can be purchased day-of on the farm.

Bryant’s specializes in dry ciders that contain 0 grams sugar, are naturally carbonated, naturally flavored, gluten free and low carb.

For More Information:
https://www.bryantscider.com

