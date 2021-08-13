Bryant’s Cider Expands into New Brewery and Production Facility

ROSELAND, Virginia – Bryant’s Cider flagship location on its farm at 3224 E. Branch Loop in Roseland VA is announcing the opening of its Brewery and addition of 3,000 sq/ft of production space.

Bryant’s, the makers of the cult favorite, Unicorn Fuel, will venture into brewing beer on its sprawling 380 acre farm this fall.

“We are anticipating launching our craft beer brand on October 16th at our fall festival” says Jerry Thornton, the owner and cider master. Thornton attended a year-long brewing program at the University of Richmond a few years back. “Adding beer to the mix will not only give our customers more options, it will allow us to accommodate more consumers who don’t prefer ciders” says Thornton.

The addition will also allow more creative freedom to make innovativebeverages.

“Being on an orchard farm, our “core” competency is hard cider.However consumers still have a stigma about ciders and are branching to seltzers and still love beer. Our mission is to make innovative products andbeer will help us do that.” says Thornton.

In addition, Bryant’s is adding an additional 3,000 sq/ft to its hard cider production facility.

“The addition willdrastically increase production capacity and create new jobs in Nelson County” says Thornton.

With the addition to the production space, Bryant’s will be adding additional outdoor seating at its new “Sunset Bar” overlooking The Priest mountain.

“We really want to share the space and views with people. Between our 1800’s barn tasting room and the new Sunset Bar, customers will have over 5 acres of space to spread out. We want our customers to experience what it’s like in the country” says Thornton.

The Sunset Bar is expected to open this fall.

