Brown’s Brewing Company Shares Sales Success of Hashtag IPA Series

TROY AND NORTH HOOSICK, N.Y. — Brown’s Brewing Company is known as a dark beer trailblazer thanks to its flagship, open-fermented, true English style Oatmeal Stout and high gravity Whiskey and Bourbon barrel-aged porters. Today however, Brown’s drive for continual innovation resulted in the entire fifth iteration of the unique Hashtag IPA Series being in such high demand by retail establishments that it was completely allocated through distribution even before being canned.

Driven by the brewers’ desire to explore the entire complexity of hops, the beers of Brown’s Hashtag IPA series are crisp, juicy, clean, and utterly approachable. Through different hop blends, Brown’s developed an amazing series supported by clever marketing for the crowded IPA segment occupying a lot of attention.

Beginning last June, #SUCHTASTE launched the series with a hazy, juice-forward hop blend of Citra and Mosaic as an excellent introduction. This first iteration was awarded Best Hazy IPA of the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2018 Summer United States Beer Tasting Championship.

Following #SUCHTASTE was the Amarillo and Mosaic hopped #BIKES, with subtle bitterness and bright tropical tones. In a playful nod to the name, Brown’s gave away tricycles for adults during its fall concert series.

In November 2018, #GETMONEY, featuring Azacca and El Dorado, played off Brown’s head brewer’s likeness to George Washington. Thanks to the carefully selected hop combination, the grapefruit and citrus flavor profile of Amarillo hops brought forward the complex tropical and bitter tones of the El Dorado hops for one delicious beer.

In Spring 2019, #HAIRCUT, with Azacca and Vic Secret hops, was pined for not only the hazy tropical fruit tones but also because of its depiction of a balding man regrowing hair. All four cans were topped with an orange PakTech.

This June, nearly one year exactly into the series, Brown’s released #NICETOMEETME, a dank juice-forward blend of East Coast and West Coast India Pale Ales featuring Columbus and Azacca hops. This hashtag is a play on the famed The Office character Michael Scott played by actor Steve Carell. The excellent reputation of the beer in Brown’s Hashtag Series has resulted in a complete allocation to retail establishments before this latest iteration was even canned.

Brown’s Brewing Company’s four state distribution footprint is deliberate as it provides direct access from the representatives to the brewery to ensure consumers are getting the freshest and most ideal expression of the beers produced. Brown’s focuses on producing high quality liquid and creating awesome taproom experiences. For more information, visit brownsbrewing.com or better yet, stop in and have a pint fresh from the source.