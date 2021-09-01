Brooks Running and Deschutes Brewery Combine Favorite Pacific Northwest Pastimes: Running and Hops

Seattle, WA, and Bend, OR – Running gear goes way beyond sports stores and road races and extends to the coveted reward of a post-event craft beer. In celebration of the special bond between beer and runners, Brooks Running, crafters the worlds’ top performance footwear, apparel, run bras and accessories tapped Deschutes Brewery, born and raised in the hop homeland of the Pacific Northwest to launch the “Run Hoppy Collection.” Playing off of the Brooks Run Happy motto, this collection features a limited-edition Deschutes branded “beer shoe” as well as Run Hoppy apparel for runners to rep their favorite post-run reward.

In honor of the top appreciated craft beer style India Pale Ale,the Run Hoppy Collection will release to select boutique running stores across the U.S. and online. Additionally, Deschutes will simultaneously release Run Hoppy Golden IPA at their Bend and Portland pubs and Tasting Room to share with the running community and friends.

The Run Hoppy Collection consists of the smooth and soft Ghost 14 shoe and matching apparel including the Distance Graphic Short Sleeve, Distance Graphic Tank, Discovery Trucker Hat, and Tempo Knit-In Crew sock. On the shoe, the overall beer print features growlers, mugs, and imperial pint glasses like those in Deschutes Brewery’s tasting rooms, brimming with a pillow of foam. Hops dot the upper and pay tribute to the Deschutes’ Fresh Family line of beers. A condensation effect on the Brooks logo and on the tongue are reminiscent of a glass of cold beer on a warm day. The Deschutes logo appears on the sock liner and on the tongue, while the iconic Deschutes red appears on the midsole and tongue. The Men’s Distance Graphic Short Sleeve and the Women’s Distance Graphic Tank feature a beer can motif inspired by Deschutes Brewery’s beer cans with discoverable details throughout the graphic. The Deschutes Brewery logo appears on the sleeve of the men’s shirt and the center back of the women’s tank. The Discovery Trucker Hat and Tempo Knit in Crew sock feature a beer mug with legs and the “Brooks Running x Deschutes Brewery” collaboration tagline. “Run Hoppy” appears on the hat.

“We know that many runners cap off a good run with a refreshing, cold beer, especially at this time of year,” said Brooks Running SVP, CMO Melanie Allen. “This collection celebrates that running tradition and gives runners and beer drinkers new gear to inspire them to run all summer long. We’re proud to collaborate with Deschutes Brewery, a brand with deep roots in craft beer and the outdoors which, like Brooks, also believes in promoting a balanced and active lifestyle.”

“There isn’t anything better than a great craft beer after a run out in the scenic outdoors of the Pacific Northwest and this collaboration with Brooks perfectly captures the spirit of that lifestyle,” said Neal Stewart, VP of Sales & Marketing for Deschutes. “As one of the original PNW craft breweries, we’re extremely excited and proud to partner with an iconic brand like Brooks who shares the value of a balanced lifestyle for their employees and running community.”

The Run Hoppy beer was created by runners, for runners as the Brooks Running community helped create the recipe for a limited-edition craft beer. Deschutes surveyed runners to learn what they want in a refreshing, post-run beer. Keeping the alcohol content low was top of mind, so Deschutes crafted a balanced Golden IPA at 5.5% ABV. Knowing how important carbs are for running, the brewery utilized classic English Golden Ale malt varieties to provide the backbone, with notes of biscuit, cracker, and a hint of honey. Run Hoppy IPA utilizes numerous hop additions for big Centennial, Amarillo and Citra hop flavor and aroma with lower and balanced bitterness.

About Brooks Running

Brooks Running sells its performance footwear, apparel, run bras and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide. Brooks’ purpose is to inspire everyone to run their path to a better self by creating the best gear, tools and experiences. Founded 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, an independent craft brewer in Bend, Oregon family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship and ultimate quality, Deschutes is known as a leader in hops, dark beer, innovative India Pale Ales, and small-batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes Brewery is crafted for community, committed to sustainable business practices and support of charitable organizations across our distribution footprint.

For More Information:

https://www.deschutesbrewery.com