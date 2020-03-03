Brooklyn’s Threes Brewing Expands Distribution to Neighboring States

NEW YORK — Five years into establishing itself as one of New York’s most celebrated breweries, acclaimed Brooklyn-based craft brewery Threes Brewing has expanded distribution beyond New York City to include more of upstate NY along with CT, MA, NJ, PA and Washington, DC. Craft beer enthusiasts in neighboring states no longer need to visit NYC to enjoy their award-winning yet approachable brews, with two of Threes’ signature beers included in the expansion offerings: Vliet (pronounced vl-ee-t), a clean, sweet, and verdant Pilsner (5.2% ABV) and Logical Conclusion, a juicy but sessionable year-round IPA (7.0% ABV) with a crisp, dry finish.

Threes is known for brewing nuanced, highly drinkable beers which range from reinventions of classic styles to those that are more experimental. Their beers have been celebrated widely by publications such as Food & Wine and Bloomberg. In both 2017 and 2018, Threes beat hundreds of entries from across New York State in a blind taste test to win the Governor’s Excelsior Cup for Best Overall Beer at the statewide Craft Beer Competition in two consecutive years, first for their signature Pilsner Vliet and the following year for their Grisette, Passing Time. Most recently, in 2019 Logical Conclusion won the Gold Medal for Hazy IPA, the most competitive category.

Satisfying New York demand and an ongoing commitment to freshness had previously limited availability to Threes’ own locations along with local beer along with specialty stores and over 200 top bars and restaurants throughout the city. As the beloved craft brewery expands production, it is now able to increase availability outside the NY Metro Area, focusing on early partners that attract a dedicated audience of fellow beer lovers.



About Threes Brewing

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. Threes brews over 200 beers spanning a variety of styles and also owns and operates three locations in New York City – a non-traditional tap room in Gowanus, a more intimate bar in Greenpoint, and a summer seasonal outpost on Governors Island. In addition to serving beer, cocktails, and food, their spaces hosts diverse cultural and community programming, as well as private events. Threes is proud to have been named the “Best Brewery and Beer Bar” in NYC by bon appétit magazine. www.threesbrewing.com