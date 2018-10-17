Brooklyn Brewery to Begin Selling Beer in Colorado in November

In a move that will expand its U.S. distribution footprint to 29 states, Brooklyn Brewery announced Monday that it would begin selling beer in Colorado next month.

The New York-based craft brewery, which also sells its products in 30 countries, is partnering with Elite Brands on the Front Range and High Country Beverage in Northern Colorado and the Western Slope. It plans to sell flagship Brooklyn Lager, as well as Bel Air Sour, Defender IPA, seasonal offerings, and draft-only releases, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to bring Brooklyn to the epicenter of the craft beer revolution,” Brooklyn founder Steve Hindy said via the release. “I’ve spent many enjoyable times in Colorado, working with the Brewers Association and pouring beer at GABF. It will be a pleasure to drink Brooklyn Lager there.”

In 2017, Brooklyn Brewery, the 11th largest U.S. craft brewing company according to trade group the Brewers Association, acquired a minority stake in Fort Collins-based Funkwerks as well as California’s 21st Amendment.

As part of that deal, the three beer companies formed a national sales and distribution platform. Beers from all three breweries will soon be sold in Colorado, the release noted.

Additionally, Brooklyn unveiled a packaging refresh for its flagship, Brooklyn Lager, in late September. The new packaging maintains the company’s iconic B logo while inserting a collage of imagery from the borough, including brewmaster Garrett Oliver’s hat and George Washington on a horse.

More details are included in the press release below.

Brooklyn Brewery Available In Colorado November 1

BROOKLYN, NY— Brooklyn Brewery, the eleventh largest independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution, is proud to announce Colorado as the latest addition to their distribution footprint. Brooklyn Brewery beers will be available across the State of Craft Beer® beginning November 1st.

“We’re excited to bring Brooklyn to the epicenter of the craft beer revolution,” says Brooklyn founder Steve Hindy. “I’ve spent many enjoyable times in Colorado, working with the Brewers Association and pouring beer at GABF®. It will be a pleasure to drink Brooklyn Lager there.”

Brooklyn’s flagship Brooklyn Lager, Bel Air Sour, Defender IPA, seasonal releases, the Brooklyn Mix can variety 12 pack, and various draft-only Brooklyn Limited creations from brewmaster Garrett Oliver will join some of the industry’s most beloved craft brands on taps and shelves across the state this fall.

Brooklyn is partnering with Elite Brands to distribute on the Front Range, and High Country Beverage in Northern Colorado and the Western Slope.

Brooklyn shares a sales and distribution platform with Funkwerks and 21st Amendment, which will open distribution in Colorado before the end of the year.

“I finally get to drink my own beers in Colorado!” adds Dave Duffy, Brooklyn’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Colorado resident. “We’re honored to stand with some of the best brewers in the world and continue to build momentum for craft beer.”

You are invited to join the Brooklyn Brewery team at these Colorado launch events:

Monday, October 29

The Mayor Of Old Town, Fort Collins; 6-9pm

Tuesday, October 30

Falling Rock Tap House, Denver; 5:30-8pm

Wednesday, October 31

Parry’s Pizza, Northglenn; 5-7pm

Romero’s K9 Club & Taphouse Dog Costume Party, Lafayette; 6-9pm

Tap & Handle, Fort Collins; 6-8pm

Thursday, November 1

Applejack Wine & Spirits, Wheat Ridge; 2-4pm

Argonaut Liquor, Denver; 3-6pm

Supermarket Liquor, Fort Collins; 4-6pm

Parry’s Pizza, Highlands Ranch; 5-7pm

Oksar Blues, Longmont; 5-7pm

Euclid Hall, Denver; 7-9pm

Saturday, November 3

Mile High Wine & Spirits, Denver; 3-6pm

Tuesday, November 6

The Laureate Publick House, Loveland; 5-8pm

Wednesday, November 7

Choice City, Fort Collins; 5-7pm

For more information about Brooklyn Brewery in Colorado, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY

The Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 29 states and 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.