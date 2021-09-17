Brooklyn Brewery Launches ‘Create Space’ in Partnership with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative

Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Brewery’s home borough exists in one of the most culturally diverse parts of the country. Since we put down roots in Brooklyn, we have strived to celebrate the differences of our community; creating spaces, in person and online, that are safe, accessible, inclusive and respectful to all. Today, Brooklyn Brewery announces the launch of CREATE SPACE, a global initiative that uses Brooklyn’s platforms to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ activists, who – like those before them at The Stonewall Inn – are continuing the fight for equality, acceptance and the space for everyone to be who they are. More info can be found on the CREATE SPACE HUB.

While the CREATE SPACE campaign ultimately strives to amplify the voices of the many grassroots organizations and people that are making a difference, to kick things off Brooklyn Brewery is highlighting the work of five grassroots LGBTQ+ activists:

Amir Ashour, founder and Chair of IraQueer (Iraq)

Dom Holmes, Co-Director of Forest Gayte Pride and founder of SherHerTheyThem (UK)

Kayla Gore, Co-Founder and Executive Director of My Sistah’s House Memphis (US)

Lua Stabile, Director of International Relations for ULTRA (Brazil)

Vincy Chan, Founder of The Gamut Project (Hong Kong)

“There’s no denying that incredible progress has been made in the fight for queer rights over the last few decades, but this sh*t is absolutely not fixed,” says Samantha Itzkovitz, VP of Marketing at Brooklyn Brewery. “Yes it’s 2021, but the reality is, even here in the US as well as in other parts of the world, LGBTQ rights are increasingly under threat. It is still dangerous and sometimes illegal to be homosexual, trans or gender non-conforming – and that is not acceptable. Together with SIGBI, we are using our global platforms to, quite literally, create space for those who are doing outstanding work at a local level, and help bring their messages to more people around the world. This is bigger than selling beer, it’s about using our influence and weight as a corporation to support those on the ground who are fighting for actual change.”

Supporting the queer community is at the core of this work and Brooklyn Brewery has actively collaborated with a team of LGBTQ+ creatives, musicians and crew along with Improper, a queer creative agency to develop the CREATE SPACE campaign and surrounding content.

With the launch of the CREATE SPACE initiative SIGBI, a non-profit started by The Stonewall Inn team that provides resources for grassroots LGBTQ+ organizations especially those in underserved communities, will expand their work globally for the first time since its inception in 2017. In addition to donating to Kayla’s work in Memphis, Tennessee, contributions to Amir, Dom, Lua, and Vincy’s organizations will be some of SIGBI’s first international grants.

“When we launched The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative in 2017 we had big ambitions for the scope of our work,” says Stacy Lentz, co-owner of The Stonewall Inn and founder of SIGBI. “To see SIGBI’s footprint expand globally within 4 short years really tells us there’s so much more to be done in the way of creating safe environments for our queer family around the world.”

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP:

Brooklyn Brewery has partnered with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) since 2017 to help raise awareness, generate funds, and make real change for the LGBTQ+ community. Brooklyn Brewery stands with LGBTQ+ communities in fighting for equality and are committed to showing up 365 days a year. Aside from an annual donation and direct support for SIGBI, Brooklyn Brewery is implementing fundraising efforts directing more donations to LGBTQ+ causes, and working to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ people in the craft beer industry.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY’S STONEWALL INN IPA:

The Stonewall Inn IPA is a fearless IPA for all, originally brewed to support the launch of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative in 2017. With notes of citrus peel and grapefruit, this unapologetically refreshing IPA reminds us of where we’ve been and celebrates where we’re going. This is a beer for everyone, no exceptions

ABOUT THE STONEWALL GIVES BACK INITIATIVE

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is a non-profit charitable organization inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Uprising of 1969. They are committed to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ citizens throughout America and abroad. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising and candid public dialogue, they support grassroots organizations scattered across the world and especially those in communities where progress toward equality has been slow and the negative impact of ongoing acts of discrimination and harassment can no longer be tolerated.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents.

For More Information:

https://brooklynbrewery.com/createspace/