Bronx Brewery Hires Sonja Nelson as Brewer

Tweet
Reddit
Share1
Share
Email

BRONX, N.Y. –– The Bronx Brewery has hired veteran brewer Sonja Nelson as the newest member of its brew squad.

Nelson, a N.J. native who last served as Head Brewer at Long Valley Pub & Restaurant, previously worked as the Assistant Brewer at Czig Meister Brewing.

A member of the Pink Boots society, she’ll join lead brewer Will Arnaiz’s team, responsible for creating 8 year-round beers, 3 seasonals and the Brewery’s two series known as Up & Comers and B-Tracks.

Up & Comers features cutting-edge, limited-edition beers paired with labels designed by rising-star local artists, in a celebration of innovation in beer and culture. Most recently, City Island Sour was called-up from Up & Comers to the brewery’s full-time lineup.

B-Tracks is a collaboration with Baldor Specialty Foods, using farm-fresh ingredients to create unique, unusual beers only available at the Bronx Brewery in the South Bronx.

Nelson looks to bring her history of creative, boundary-stretching work to the Brewery, as it looks for the next style to add to its full-time rotation.

“I hope to bring my attitude and my life to the brewery,” Nelson said. “There’s already so much life, but I want to keep that going and eventually show that in my beer. I want people to taste some crazy things like I’ve done in the past. I experiment. I love working with flowers and fruit and anything that you can name, and I hope to bring that to the Bronx.”

About The Bronx Brewery

Founded in 2011, The Bronx Brewery is a craft brewery based in New York City’s South Bronx neighborhood. The Bronx Brewery team prides themselves on producing what they call “No-Nonsense Ales” – assertive but approachable, innovative but true-to-style beers. Visit www.thebronxbrewery.com or @TheBronxBrewery on social to learn more, or visit their taproom at the brewery at 856 East 136th Street, Bronx, NY 10454.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.