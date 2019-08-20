Bronx Brewery Hires Sonja Nelson as Brewer

BRONX, N.Y. –– The Bronx Brewery has hired veteran brewer Sonja Nelson as the newest member of its brew squad.

Nelson, a N.J. native who last served as Head Brewer at Long Valley Pub & Restaurant, previously worked as the Assistant Brewer at Czig Meister Brewing.

A member of the Pink Boots society, she’ll join lead brewer Will Arnaiz’s team, responsible for creating 8 year-round beers, 3 seasonals and the Brewery’s two series known as Up & Comers and B-Tracks.

Up & Comers features cutting-edge, limited-edition beers paired with labels designed by rising-star local artists, in a celebration of innovation in beer and culture. Most recently, City Island Sour was called-up from Up & Comers to the brewery’s full-time lineup.

B-Tracks is a collaboration with Baldor Specialty Foods, using farm-fresh ingredients to create unique, unusual beers only available at the Bronx Brewery in the South Bronx.

Nelson looks to bring her history of creative, boundary-stretching work to the Brewery, as it looks for the next style to add to its full-time rotation.

“I hope to bring my attitude and my life to the brewery,” Nelson said. “There’s already so much life, but I want to keep that going and eventually show that in my beer. I want people to taste some crazy things like I’ve done in the past. I experiment. I love working with flowers and fruit and anything that you can name, and I hope to bring that to the Bronx.”

About The Bronx Brewery



Founded in 2011, The Bronx Brewery is a craft brewery based in New York City’s South Bronx neighborhood. The Bronx Brewery team prides themselves on producing what they call “No-Nonsense Ales” – assertive but approachable, innovative but true-to-style beers. Visit www.thebronxbrewery.com or @TheBronxBrewery on social to learn more, or visit their taproom at the brewery at 856 East 136th Street, Bronx, NY 10454.