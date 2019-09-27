Broken Plow Brewery Launches Experimental Beer ‘Ureka’

GREELEY, Colo. — Recently Broken Plow Brewery, located in the Northern Colorado city of Greeley, announced the upcoming release of a very limited small batch experimental beer named “UREKA.”

This beer is a BRAGGOT, a beer style brewed with the addition of Honey. This dark, silky, full bodied beer is “still” (non-carbonated) thus giving it the taste and mouthfeel of a high-end barrel aged liqueur. Surprisingly, this beer is very simple. Brewed only with European Malts, Honey, Yeast and Noble Hops. The aroma is of sweet toasted malts. The flavor is a complex combination of Dark fruits; cherries, plums and raisins even though no fruit was added. There are flavors and body suggesting a barrel aged beer, but it was not aged in a barrel.

Bold malts and molasses flavors round out this incredibly smooth 16.4% ABV beer. Even the bottle is special. The 16 oz. black British imported stoneware bottle has a swing top closure, with attached carrying handle. The Brewery logo label produced in France is Pewter, clad in copper. An incredible addition to any cellar.

UREKA will be available in bottles only, for purchase only at Broken Plow Brewery. On September 19th Broken Plow hosted a private tasting of UREKA. The official Public Release of bottles will begin on Thursday, Sept. 26. UREKA will be sold for $40.00 per 16 oz. bottle.

About Broken Plow Brewery

Broken Plow Brewery opened in its current location at 4731 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO in 2013. The owners, Regan and Randy Waddle were farm and greenhouse growers for 25 years. Randy was an avid homebrewer for those years as well and decided to take his brewing to the next level. Concentrating on perfecting the more traditional styles of beer has been the focus of the operation. Using only high-quality grains, malts, hops and locally sourced adjuncts have resulted in crisp, clean, well balanced brews.