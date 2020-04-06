Brewery Ommegang to Launch Canned Sour Series

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. Brewery Ommegang this week announced an exciting evolution of their sour series: a trio of eminently drinkable beers packaged in 12 oz. cans, launching in April. Apripêche, Solera and Rosetta will also be available on draft when on-premise establishments reopen.

The newcomer, Apripêche, combines a quaffable Belgian-style witbier with peaches, apricots, and just the right amount of a tart Flemish golden ale. The delicious result is an artful interplay of sweet nectar, hazy refreshment, and wine-like acidity.

“We’ve experimented with stone fruit sours for a long time,” says Ommegang brewmaster Phil Leinhart. “Apripêche blends the juicy sweetness of peaches and the delicate acidity of apricots, resulting in a beer that pairs perfectly with a variety of lighter, warm weather dishes.”

Solera, formerly known as Pale Sour, is a tart golden ale crafted by Liefmans, Ommegang’s sister blendery in Belgium. A mixed-culture fermentation in open copper vats is followed by months of aging. Similar in approach to the classic “solera method” of blending liquids of varying ages, master blenders regularly mix new batches with older ones to achieve the perfect balance of sweet and sour.

“Our most popular sour is perfect for sipping in the sun, so when we resolved to release it in cans, we decided that Solera was a better name,” says Leinhart. “This beer is truly sunshine in a glass.”

Finally, Rosetta, Ommegang’s year-round kriek ale, moves from bottles to cans to complete the set. A charming combination of Oud Bruin, a tart Flemish brown ale, and Cuvée Brut, a cheerful cherry beer, Rosetta offers elegance, depth, complexity and an intriguing interplay of tartness and sweetness.

About Brewery Ommegang

Founded in 1997 on the site of an old hop farm in Cooperstown, NY, Brewery Ommegang brews imaginative beers in a wide variety of styles, with particular emphasis on Belgian traditions. For more information, visit ommegang.com, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Ommegang, on Twitter at @BreweryOmmegang, and on Instagram at @BreweryOmmegang.

For More Information: ommegang.com/2020/04/brewery-ommegang-launches-canned-sour-series/

