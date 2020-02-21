Brewery Ommegang Releases Idyll Days Pilsner

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. Brewery Ommegang has announced the arrival of Idyll Days Pilsner, an unfiltered Belgian-style lager. The highly anticipated beer will be available March 1, and may be found on tap nationwide and in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans on the east coast.

In their signature version of this time-honored style, Ommegang employs authentic floor-malted barley from the Czech Republic to impart earthier, more rustic flavors than are often found in pilsners, and the beer is fermented with a Belgian lager yeast to give it a cleaner profile with fewer sulfuric notes. Conditioned for 30 days, the result is a mature beer with smooth drinkability.

Idyll Days Pilsner is Brewery Ommegang’s first foray into lager brewing, the result of a lengthy two-year project building on Brewmaster Phil Leinhart’s deep experience with the style prior to joining the brewery in 2007. “This beer is glorious in its simplicity, but it is hardly simple to make,” said Leinhart. “Every ingredient of Idyll Days was carefully selected to deliver a beer that’s more than the sum of its parts. We hope it encourages fans to slow down and appreciate the simple pleasures of life while enjoying a glass with friends.”

Idyll Days pours a hazy pale straw hue with a brilliant white head, a result of the higher protein level of heirloom malts, which remain unfiltered. Czech Saaz hops lend delicate, floral aromas, enhanced by sweet notes of fresh grain. Traditional floor-malted barley sets this beer apart, imparting enticing flavors of biscuit and subtle honey, framed by a round and quaffable malt body. With mild yeast flavor, Idyll Days Pilsner finishes clean and easy.

For More Information

ommegang.com/beerinfo/idyll-days-pilsner/

